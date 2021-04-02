Gotta be honest, seeing this from bra-burner Gloria Steinem was surprising, and we really didn’t think anything she could tweet would surprise us anymore.

Who knew?

Seems Gloria signed GLAAD’s letter supporting Trans Women and Girls, basically handing the title of ‘women’ over to men. You’d think someone so closely associated with feminism would want to protect what it means to be a woman but nope.

I am proud to sign this letter because we all must fight against the unnecessary barriers placed on trans women and girls by lawmakers and those who co-opt the feminist label in the name of division and hatred. #TDOV @glaad https://t.co/pvhI1EcgHR — Gloria Steinem (@GloriaSteinem) March 31, 2021

This didn’t go over very well …

You know when you showed what 40 looked like? Go to videoes that show when actual women lose chances for athletic titles abs scholarships because they are competing against trans women. Nice way to throw your principles out the window. — thomas J (@rightgay27) April 2, 2021

From burning your bra to giving it to a man to wear in one decade. Our daughters deserve better than you. — robjceo (@robjceo) April 1, 2021

True story.

When did you stop fighting for women? Disappointing. — Daisy Mom (@DaisyPugMommy) April 1, 2021

Very disappointing.

Gloria and I will not rest

until we no longer have

so-called

“men’s sports” and

“women’s sports”,

but only “sports”. Yes, “sports”. Played by men. — Olive Garden Cletus (@jswilt) April 1, 2021

A woman can do anything a man can do!

And a man as a woman can do anything a woman can do, which is anything a man can do, so… I guess we're full circle? — Jack (@SkipTerrio) April 1, 2021

Weird, right?

It's men co-opting the feminist label, honey — Steve (@SteveChoppah) April 1, 2021

Yeah, honey.

Watching you support the destruction of women's sports is hilarious — Mostly peaceful ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) April 2, 2021

Sellout. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) April 1, 2021

Even ‘feminists’ were pissed at her:

Just transwomen then? No concern or fighting against the unnecessary barriers placed on transmen? Not so much TDOV as TWDOV… maybe there’s a clue in there somewhere… — Watson 🟥 (@franklincrick) April 1, 2021

I was 17 in 1972 & discovered Ms. Magazine. I still have that 1st issue & more. It was life-changing. Like so many women today, I feel gutted that you've been captured by trans ideologues. It literally makes me feel ill. If you can't wake up, please just go away…. 1972 cover. pic.twitter.com/LpzrIxktrQ — Colleen Devlin (@colleen_db) March 31, 2021

I used to look up to you. Sad times. — 🏁The ballwaxing menstruatrix🤐🕷️⬛️🟧 (@cheesyredrocket) March 31, 2021

Cowardice — WomanLarrie ◟̽◞̽ (@SophieIsALarrie) March 31, 2021

How utterly disappointing — MaMa_ (@ABetterYouToda1) April 2, 2021

Gloria, blink if you've been kidnapped. — SimmyMc (@mc_simmy) April 1, 2021

I am so sad today. — Virginia Holmes (@Virgini22168605) April 1, 2021

When did you decide feminism wasn't for you? — GinaScot 🟥💙 (@gina_scot) March 31, 2021

When it became the in thing to allow men to claim they were women while disregarding real women.

Just spitballin’.

