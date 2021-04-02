Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to give migrants reparations.

Because you know, money like grows on trees and stuff.

Tucker Carlson shredded her … bigly.

Watch.

Low IQ race-baiter.

Trending

Man, Tucker needs to stop holding back how he really feels, he’s so shy, right?

Heh.

DAMN SON.

What he said.

Past time for her to zip it.

***

Related:

WHOOPSIE! The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s issued ‘correction’ on their Georgia election law story 1 HELLUVA DOOZY

‘Look at all those WHITE people’! Biden sharing pic of his ‘Cabinet that looks like America’ does NOT go well, like at all and ROFL

So MANY numbers! Marc Elias’ attempt to trash GA voting law by making Georgians look too stupid to read their own driver’s license BACKFIRES

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCbordermigrantsTucker Carlson