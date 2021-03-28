Oh, good, they’re putting out a children’s book ‘immortalizing’ Dr. Fauci … said literally no one, ever.

Except maybe CNN.

Pass.

Everything is just getting dumber and dumber.

Luckily, there are still hashtags on Twitter that help us keep our sense of humor, like #FauciKidBookTitles.

It was super nice.

Trending

Yup.

Ok, so not about Fauci, but since it’s Northam we’re including it.

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

Ugh, he just sucks.

These titles work far better for a Fauci book for children.

***

Related:

‘Jim Crow Delaware certainly does …’ Matt Whitlock calls Chris Wallace OUT for REPEATEDLY misrepresenting GA voting bill

‘How can you sleep at night?!’ Kamala Harris patting herself on the back over the American Rescue Plan does NOT go well, like at all

‘Don’t you EVER accuse me’: Judge Jeanine Pirro drops Joy Behar (then drops her AGAIN) for claiming she trashed children at the border (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: children's bookDr. FauciFauciTagtrendtwitter