Oh, good, they’re putting out a children’s book ‘immortalizing’ Dr. Fauci … said literally no one, ever.

Except maybe CNN.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has served under seven US presidents and has guided the national response to Covid-19, will soon be immortalized in a children's book. https://t.co/Bwh6gaTUiN — CNN (@CNN) March 28, 2021

Pass.

Remember, you get children’s books and Emmys if you promote the left’s agenda, even if it kills people and their livelihoods. — Jim Pelican (@RantsOutloud) March 28, 2021

Everything is just getting dumber and dumber.

Luckily, there are still hashtags on Twitter that help us keep our sense of humor, like #FauciKidBookTitles.

Nice of them to set this one up for us, don’t ya think? #FauciKidBookTitles https://t.co/IbZILdx8oi — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 28, 2021

It was super nice.

Yup.

Ok, so not about Fauci, but since it’s Northam we’re including it.

One Mask, Two Mask, Three Mask, Four…Nevermind! #FauciKidBookTitles — Will Moseley (@Willy_mo1959) March 28, 2021

If You Give A Mouse A Cookie #FauciKidBookTitles — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) March 28, 2021

#FauciKidBookTitles 'The Little Doctor Who Cooked The Books' https://t.co/qSTcWb74Da — Proud Deplorable MAGA (@LoriBlaney) March 28, 2021

#FauciKidBookTitles Green Eggs And Incompetent Cluelessness. — Dr. Vin (@VinceGottalotta) March 28, 2021

Anthony and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve #FauciKidBookTitles — The Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) March 28, 2021

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

#FauciKidBookTitles

Oh, The Faces You’ll Cover — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) March 28, 2021

Ugh, he just sucks.

These titles work far better for a Fauci book for children.

***

