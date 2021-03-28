Blinken shows how weak the Biden admin really is.

You know it’s bad when even CNN’s Dana Bash is pushing Blinken on holding China accountable and he avoids actually answering HER.

Watch.

Just pathetic.

From the Washington Examiner:

Secretary of State Tony Blinken was hesitant to say whether the Biden administration plans to take steps to hold China accountable for what he once called a lack of transparency over how the country handled the pandemic early on.

Blinken, who previously said China’s alleged hiding of the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan was a “profound problem,” was pushed on Sunday by CNN’s Dana Bash on whether he believes Beijing should be punished.

Blinken did not give a direct answer and instead said U.S. officials should work to prevent future pandemics and strengthen its relationship with the World Health Organization.

He wants to strengthen our relationship with the organization that enabled and protected China … alrighty then.

Trending

Can’t upset Biden’s pals in China.

Duh.

And let’s repair our relationship with the organization that helped China lie to the world.

Sounds legit.

Just like his ‘boss.’

Worse than Obama?

Yikes.

***

Related:

‘How can you sleep at night?!’ Kamala Harris patting herself on the back over the American Rescue Plan does NOT go well, like at all

‘Speaking of BS’: Chris Cuomo’s nasty JAB at Trump supporters gets him absolutely PUMMELED about his special COVID treatment

‘Don’t you EVER accuse me’: Judge Jeanine Pirro drops Joy Behar (then drops her AGAIN) for claiming she trashed children at the border (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BlinkenCNNDana Bash