Blinken shows how weak the Biden admin really is.

You know it’s bad when even CNN’s Dana Bash is pushing Blinken on holding China accountable and he avoids actually answering HER.

Watch.

Dana Bash repeatedly asked the Secretary of State if the CCP should be punished for misleading the world on Covid19. Blinken: "We do need to have accountability for the past but I think our focus needs to be on building a stronger system for the future."https://t.co/LCMtqYilS7 pic.twitter.com/RbvnO4XI4D — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 28, 2021

Just pathetic.

From the Washington Examiner:

Secretary of State Tony Blinken was hesitant to say whether the Biden administration plans to take steps to hold China accountable for what he once called a lack of transparency over how the country handled the pandemic early on. Blinken, who previously said China’s alleged hiding of the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan was a “profound problem,” was pushed on Sunday by CNN’s Dana Bash on whether he believes Beijing should be punished. Blinken did not give a direct answer and instead said U.S. officials should work to prevent future pandemics and strengthen its relationship with the World Health Organization.

He wants to strengthen our relationship with the organization that enabled and protected China … alrighty then.

In other words: No, they will never be held to account for lying, and resulting in millions of deaths. https://t.co/cirHIojaTe — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 28, 2021

Can’t upset Biden’s pals in China.

Duh.

Let's not bicker and argue over who unleashed a deadly plague — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 28, 2021

And let’s repair our relationship with the organization that helped China lie to the world.

Sounds legit.

It's not just the VP that has round heels. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) March 28, 2021

Blinken is a babbling idiot. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) March 28, 2021

Just like his ‘boss.’

weak — Alvaro Molina (@a_molinam_) March 28, 2021

Did @SecBlinken learn anything during his last meetings with #CCPChina officials? The Chinese government does not respect weakness nor idealists. They only respect those who stand up against them & hold them accountable. @POTUS foreign policy is bordering on worse than Obama. — Jeffrey Wright (@1991Wolfpack) March 28, 2021

Worse than Obama?

Yikes.

