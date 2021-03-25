President Joe Biden gave such a successful press conference today, tackling the tough questions, providing formidable answers, and instilling confidence in Americans everywhere and then he promptly went back to work to serve the American people.

AND OMG WE’RE SO KIDDING.

You guys were scratching your heads and wondering, ‘What the Hell,’ for a minute, right?

Yeah … actually Biden gave a disastrous presser then the White House called a lid for the day.

Did you all even know ‘calling a lid’ was a thing before Biden?

Not a great look, Biden handlers.

Just sayin’.

He needs a nappy.

True story.

Remember this guy?

The one who actually did pressers and worked?

He needs a couple of weeks to prepare to answer questions about his presser.

Yeah, that’s it.

Yeah, we feel shocked.

Oh, wait.

No.

And to think, this is real life.

***

