President Joe Biden gave such a successful press conference today, tackling the tough questions, providing formidable answers, and instilling confidence in Americans everywhere and then he promptly went back to work to serve the American people.

AND OMG WE’RE SO KIDDING.

You guys were scratching your heads and wondering, ‘What the Hell,’ for a minute, right?

Yeah … actually Biden gave a disastrous presser then the White House called a lid for the day.

Did you all even know ‘calling a lid’ was a thing before Biden?

The White House has called a lid. Have a nice afternoon and evening, everyone. — White House Pool Reports (@WHPoolReport) March 25, 2021

Not a great look, Biden handlers.

Just sayin’.

The President has had his pudding cup and needs to lie down. FIFIYhttps://t.co/61P857J4R2 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 25, 2021

He needs a nappy.

I'm shocked they didn't call a lid at 9 this morning. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 25, 2021

True story.

President Dementia done already? pic.twitter.com/tyO2kKQXR6 — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) March 25, 2021

Remember this guy?

The one who actually did pressers and worked?

Can’t be answering questions on the dumpster fire of a press conference. — Kathryn Beank511⚔️ (@BeanK511) March 25, 2021

He needs a couple of weeks to prepare to answer questions about his presser.

Yeah, that’s it.

wtf — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) March 25, 2021

Yeah, we feel shocked.

Oh, wait.

No.

Yup. That’s what happens when you read from scripted talking points — Justin Miller (@jmanmiller1975) March 25, 2021

I'm surprised they didn't call a Silver Alert — Tech Illiterate Hispanic dude Vince (@Vincereo) March 25, 2021

I can’t imagine why 🤔😂 — JohnnyCee43🇺🇸 (@johnnycee43) March 25, 2021

Make sure to tuck him in for his nap, kiss his forehead & tell him "sweet dreams" And don't worry. Everyone totally didn't see that dumpster fire of a press conference today. You're all going to be fine. — Doc Brown (@doc_surfer) March 25, 2021

And to think, this is real life.

***

Related:

‘You can’t BE this stupid, right?’ NBC journo slobbering all over Biden ‘knocking it out of the park’ during presser BACKFIRES hilariously

‘Hey man, that’s more people than attended his rallies’: Blue-check journo shares pic of Biden ‘presidential presser’ and ROFL

‘When I came to the Senate 120 years ago’: Detailed play-by-play thread of Biden’s presser shows what a DISASTER it really was