Democrats are terrified of Fox News’ Peter Doocy.

And they should be.

The presser itself was just a hot mess of awful, with Biden clearly calling on ‘friendly’ media who had likely provided their questions ahead of time so someone else could prepare his handy-dandy index cards. Do you all remember Trump carrying index cards during any presser?

Yeah, us either.

To be fair, we assumed every journo in the room was a friendly aka lapdog but apparently, that wasn’t true. Sleepy Joe just avoided calling on anyone who might ask him a real question, like Peter Doocy.

PRETTY GLARING to walk up to the podium with an approved list of media to call on — and leave off Fox News and Peter Doocy. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 25, 2021

Pretty glaring, yup.

Not a single question from a conservative reporter. If Joe Biden can't stand up to Peter Doocy are we really supposed to expect him to be able to stand up to Xi or Putin? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 25, 2021

Nope, not a single question from someone who might have asked something tough.

And he still sucked wind.

Just received word that Fox News reporter Peter Doocy was in the room and Joe Biden refused to call on him Apparently Doocy was not on Biden's pre-approved list of reporters to call on — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 25, 2021

He kept looking down for names, we’re going to guess there was an approved list for him.

Pretty sure there was a big red line drawn thru his name.

Can't take any chances that he might be asked a tough question, you know? — Chris Clinkinbeard (@Clinkin53) March 25, 2021

Yup.

Weird how Peter Doocy hasn't asked a question — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 25, 2021

Right?

Super weird.

If White House reporters (other than Peter Doocy, Kristin Fisher, Blake Burman, and Emerald Robinson) were worth their salt and not liberal partisan hacks, they'd read this quote to Biden and ask him if he was a supporter of Jim Crow back then and why the change. https://t.co/pV2p1iGWBD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 25, 2021

Wow. He's not gonna call on Peter Doocy. At this point in his presidency, Trump had taken a thousand hostile questions. This guy is afraid of ONE. Just gutless — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 25, 2021

Just gutless.

That’s being kind.

***

Related:

‘The president had his pudding cup and needs a nap now’: White House calls a lid after Sleepy Joe’s presser and the jokes write THEMSELVES

‘You can’t BE this stupid, right?’ NBC journo slobbering all over Biden ‘knocking it out of the park’ during presser BACKFIRES hilariously

‘When I came to the Senate 120 years ago’: Detailed play-by-play thread of Biden’s presser shows what a DISASTER it really was