Teachers care so much about the CHILDREN.

The Fighting 19 with our amazing @arizona_sos educators. Should be a fun day! pic.twitter.com/T0gF2H3GeV — Rep. Lorenzo Sierra (@Sierra4AZ) March 17, 2021

Ok, so we used to believe that, and to be honest, we still believe that about the majority of teachers. A good teacher is a gift, something that students may keep with them always. Surely everyone has one or two teachers they look back on as people who changed their lives?

Sadly, it’s this sort of noise from public schools fighting to keep funding (instead of giving their states a reason to fund them more) that has taken the forefront in the last year. Unions, associations, ‘organizations’, – it’s all about protecting the teacher.

Not the student.

And this from Rep. Lorenzo Sierra? So tacky …

Wow, do you see what's on that donut box? "Donut be an ESA-hole" — real classy to mock disadvantaged families using ESAs to provide their kids with a better education! Is this what @Sierra4AZ stands for? Is that what he thinks of his constituents using ESAs? https://t.co/4lbulvB5xn — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) March 18, 2021

Yes, this is what he stands for.

Because these are the people who will donate to him.

Like many Democrats.

WTF is wrong with you @Sierra4AZ? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 19, 2021

Professional AND classy. 🙄 — Tillie Elvrum (@TillieElvrum) March 18, 2021

I wish I could be an ESA-hole in Illinois. Everyone is against vouchers until it’s their own child being denied appropriate help for years. — Mandylorian (@mandylorian6261) March 19, 2021

It’s a bad religion. — Citizen Stewart (@citizenstewart) March 19, 2021

Amen.

***

