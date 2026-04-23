'Nice Try'! Paul Mauro Dismantles USA Today's Ridiculous (and Ratioed) Post Comparing FBI and SPLC

The Southern Poverty Law Center is now facing an 11-count indictment including charges of wire fraud, money laundering and bank fraud:

A grand jury in the Middle District of Alabama returned an 11-count indictment charging the SPLC with six counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the Justice Department (DOJ). Between 2014 and 2023, according to the DOJ, the SPLC "secretly funneled" more than $3 million in donations to at least eight individuals associated with violent extremist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, United Klans of America, the Nationalist Socialist Movement, Unite the Right, Aryan Nations affiliated Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club, and more. According to Blanche, the SPLC paid members of these extremist groups so it could create a "work product that reported on these activities."

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Compare the actual charges to the Democrat spin:

The Trump administration is waging a vindictive campaign against the organizations that safeguard our democracy.



Weaponizing the DOJ to indict long-standing watchdogs is a message: if you defend voting rights, fight white supremacy, or protect civil rights, you’re next.



This… https://t.co/iuGsGPR31e — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 22, 2026

"Safeguarding our democracy" involves bank fraud and money laundering?

Naturally the media's happy to help the Democrats with their spin. That's where USA Today comes in:

The Southern Poverty Law Center was indicted for allegedly paying sources in hate groups without donors knowing. The FBI also pays informants https://t.co/6ZKMyw3DD5 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 23, 2026

Well, the charges basically indicate that the SPLC was keeping some of these "hate groups" active for purposes of manufacturing narratives for the Democrats. The "paid informant" excuse is ridiculous (so of course some in the media are happy to help push that).

Paul Mauro demolished the Dem/media spin about paid informants:

EXACTLY. Meaning: The GOVERNMENT can authorize potentially illegal activities in order to build a case. Private entities cannot. Nice try, USA Today. But as ever -- your bias is showing. And btw: the FBI can't commit bank fraud -- unless authorized for a case. https://t.co/zlRqp3YeZH — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) April 23, 2026

And there it is.

It's amazing watching the seamless transition that takes place when the Democrats put out talking points to the media picking them up and running with 'em.

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