CNN truly is as useless as teets on a bull.

We keep waiting for them to cover the number of elderly and people with developmental disabilities deaths Andrew Cuomo’s orders caused but we suppose they’re far too busy complaining about DeSantis having a beer to spend any time covering things that matter.

God forbid they cover Democrats in a bad light, right?

SPRING BREAKERS ARE OUT OF CONTROL.

No. Government overreach is and has been out of control.

Tyranny from Democratic governors is out of control.

Let us know when CNN covers something that actually matters.

THE NERVE!

They don’t have Trump to complain about anymore so it’s DeSantis now. Lucky him.

Because they’re idiots.

