Remember long ago when Americans had a sense of humor and we could laugh at jokes without being worried that some thin-skinned, emotional, frothy-mouthed hyena would throw a fit in social media and try to ‘cancel’ us or attack our families?

Twitter has enabled and even empowered horrible people to say horrible things while pretending these horrible things are somehow the right way to ‘think’ or believe. Like with Bill Burr, who called out ‘Woke America’ and triggered a whole lot of stupid and moronic in the Twittersphere.

They called him RACIST, even though you know, his lovely wife is a Black woman named Nia.

GenZ calling Bill Burr a racist… 😬😳 Bill Burr and his beautiful wife Nia. 💕 pic.twitter.com/C9XsPhtIQZ — 𝒜𝓂𝒷𝑒𝓇 (@InNeverland_) March 14, 2021

Check out this tweet from Clayburn Griffin and keep in mind Twitter saw fit to verify this guy which means they are AOK with what he tweets and may even agree with him.

While I'm not suggesting Bill Burr is a racist, a white man having a non-white wife can sometimes be a sign of racism. So you shouldn't assume someone isn't racist just because they own a minority sex servant. They may very well have one because they're racist. — Clayburn Griffin (@Clayburn) March 15, 2021

Pretty sure this jacka*s wouldn’t say this if face-to-face with Bill OR his lovely wife.

Yeah … wow.

While I'm not suggesting you're a racist, I'm saying it outright. JFC dude. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) March 15, 2021

Seriously.

You're the one who reduced his wife to a sex slave, not him. Your first thought of her was sex slavery, so you're probably the one with a diseased mind. — Rachel 🇺🇸🇦🇲☦️ (@RaychelTania) March 15, 2021

You just assumed she was too dumb to know better which is…racist. The bigotry of liberals will never cease to amaze me. — JSParker, Patriarchist (@jsparker31) March 15, 2021

You're a racist. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 15, 2021

True story.

I'd like to see you call her an owned sex servant to her face and see how she takes it. — Steve (@SteveChoppah) March 15, 2021

That’s a nice racist AND sexist take you got there bud. Delete your account. — Jon Gault (@swatter911) March 15, 2021

I'd be suspended in minutes for posting this. — Dennis (@spongeworthy2) March 15, 2021

Absolutely.

You should get help. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 15, 2021

This is existentially stupid. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) March 15, 2021

“Own a minority sex servant?” This is your definition of marriage, you misogynistic, racist pig? — Tracey (@miamiredpill) March 15, 2021

We see a lot of horrible and gross on Twitter but this one takes the cake.

***

