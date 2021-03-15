Whoever is handling Kamala Harris’ social media might want to rethink featuring heels in photos of the vice president considering what her infamous nickname in social media circles is. Hey, we didn’t say anything about Heels or being Up or even Harris … ahem.

GIRL POWER!

Let’s reflect, shall we? Thousands of jobs lost, thousands of lives lost, a crisis at the border, kids in cages AND storage containers, destruction of women’s sports, gas prices through the roof, insulin prices also through the roof, bombing the Middle East, a two TRILLION dollar spending package that only 9% goes to actual relief … yeah, they’ve had a busy and horrible first 51 days.

And we didn’t need to wear a pair of heels to figure it out.

Good times.

Valerie Jarrett chimed in:

OMG, SHE’S SO POWERFUL WEARING SHOES UNDER A TABLE! WOW, SHE LITERALLY KEEPS HER SHOES ON!!!

SOMEONE ALERT THE MEDIA.

Really?

Setting the bar sorta low, aren’t we?

Maybe later we’ll even learn to tie them!

YAY!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Right?

We were just thinking if Trump had worn heels maybe the Left wouldn’t have worked so hard to destroy his presidency.

And THAT’S what it really boils down to. She was not chosen to be VP because of her skill set, her abilities, her record, or anything important … she was chosen for her sex and her skin color, Biden said as much. Kamala was so unpopular she dropped out of the primary really early you guys.

C’mon, this is just a bunch of malarkey.

***

