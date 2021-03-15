Whoever is handling Kamala Harris’ social media might want to rethink featuring heels in photos of the vice president considering what her infamous nickname in social media circles is. Hey, we didn’t say anything about Heels or being Up or even Harris … ahem.

GIRL POWER!

Reflecting on our first 51 days. pic.twitter.com/oqYNG36h9w — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 13, 2021

Let’s reflect, shall we? Thousands of jobs lost, thousands of lives lost, a crisis at the border, kids in cages AND storage containers, destruction of women’s sports, gas prices through the roof, insulin prices also through the roof, bombing the Middle East, a two TRILLION dollar spending package that only 9% goes to actual relief … yeah, they’ve had a busy and horrible first 51 days.

And we didn’t need to wear a pair of heels to figure it out.

Reflect on the increase in gas/oil prices and how that will affect working (or not working due to stupid policies) families. — TimeToStartOver (@radical1979) March 15, 2021

Good times.

Valerie Jarrett chimed in:

You know @KamalaHarris is a boss when she keeps her high heels on even when they are under the table. https://t.co/AprV3DK9xe — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) March 13, 2021

OMG, SHE’S SO POWERFUL WEARING SHOES UNDER A TABLE! WOW, SHE LITERALLY KEEPS HER SHOES ON!!!

SOMEONE ALERT THE MEDIA.

Really?

Setting the bar sorta low, aren’t we?

Look how far women have come!!!

We’re able to keep our shoes on all day! — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) March 15, 2021

Maybe later we’ll even learn to tie them!

YAY!

Her desk is so clean…… like she doesn’t do anything but just sit doing nothing. — Ursula T (@doubletapu) March 15, 2021

Yeah, so boss she was losing the primary to everyone — Improp Op (@ImproperOpinion) March 14, 2021

How ironically insulting that this is how low the bar is you've set for her. 🙄 — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) March 15, 2021

That's what I look for in leader. — Brian (@dustopian) March 13, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Right?

We were just thinking if Trump had worn heels maybe the Left wouldn’t have worked so hard to destroy his presidency.

Weak PR, dude. Cringe. — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) March 15, 2021

So, women should be credited for their brains! Here, #ValerieJarret says heels make the woman! — Terry (@IrishTea1) March 15, 2021

You just reduced the first female VP ability to do her job to keepin her shoes on. Delete this. — Brian Edwards (@BEgood31567) March 15, 2021

You're not going to make her likable and relatable no matter how hard you try. — marnes (@marnes) March 15, 2021

And THAT’S what it really boils down to. She was not chosen to be VP because of her skill set, her abilities, her record, or anything important … she was chosen for her sex and her skin color, Biden said as much. Kamala was so unpopular she dropped out of the primary really early you guys.

C’mon, this is just a bunch of malarkey.

***

