Elon Musk has a great idea for a new game.

One that we would rather not play, however.

Heh.

What Elon said.

Watching far too many members of our military make fools of themselves on social media to prove how woke they are, trying to take the moral high ground over Tucker Carlson … this really is Woketopia.

And we’re all stuck in it.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA

When did people forget how to mind their own damn business?

Bingo.

It’s also a game where you can redefine words to suit your narrative and Hell, even create new words so stupid people don’t feel so stupid when they use the wrong word. YAY!

Who will be canceled LAST?!

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Ain’t THAT the truth?

***

Related:

‘China is A*SHOE’: China state-affiliated media attacks AOC over her Tibetan comments and BOTH sides come to her defense

‘Bro, just take the L!’ U.S. Space Command Sr. Enlisted Leader REKT for attacking Tucker in video, posts second video (makes things worse)

We see you! S.E. Cupp melodramatically pretends to care that Cuomo is a ‘terrible person in power,’ trips over 2020 tweet

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cancel cultureElon MuskwokeWoketopia