Byron York shared a tweet from Newt Gingrich that Twitter claims was ‘hateful conduct’ and worthy of locking his account until he agreed to remove the tweet.

Whoa.

It had to be pretty freakin’ hateful, right?

Surely it was something SUPER DUPER offensive …

Twitter is becoming more aggressive in its censorship. The company locked Newt Gingrich out of his 2.2m-follower account for 'hateful conduct' unless he deleted the tweet seen below. After a week, Gingrich deleted it, sent (futile) protest to Twitter. https://t.co/BwQd4WmgE3 pic.twitter.com/oBgInjaprS — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 14, 2021

But Jack swore there was no censorship of conservatives like Newt on Twitter. *eye roll*

What exactly is hateful about Newt’s tweet? He’s absolutely right.

Maybe that’s what Twitter finds hateful.

That is both surprising and unfortunate.

I would not have guessed that Gingrich would capitulate.

Perhaps there is more to this story. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) March 14, 2021

Apparently Twitter can’t handle the truth — Make the most of this Gift called Life (@akamom1996) March 15, 2021

What colossal bullsh*t from @jack and co. — Keith ⛄⛄⛄Burton (@bbeekk321) March 14, 2021

That should not have been censored . — Terenda (@terendaw) March 14, 2021

But you know, it’s hateful to be honest about the crisis at the border and stuff.

Now that Biden is the one putting kids in cages.

