Gina Carano is our newest spirit animal.

Forget that she’s a total bada*s in general and absolutely gorgeous, but this tweet calling Biden out for pretending how benevolent he is telling Americans if they behave they MIGHT get to be with their friends and family on July 4.

What an absolute a-hole.

We love her tweet.

Our hearts ARE free.

We so ‘heart’ Gina.

*sigh*

Cue the pushback from people who think government ‘grants’ our freedoms:

Wow.

Alrighty then.

Gina fired back:

If we comply.

If we behave.

Yeah, this is America. Not how any of this works.

Amen!

Then be safe.

Stay home.

The rest of us want to live our lives.

What she said.

Seriously, she rocks.

***

