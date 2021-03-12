Tucker Carlson was not in the least bit intimidated when the Department of Defense tried to get in his space for his comments on identity politics in the military. Remember when the media kept claiming that Trump was trying to silence them? When they were pretending their First Amendment rights were more important than anyone else’s? And now we have a literal government agency trying to shut down a journalist.

The irony.

Watch:

Tucker Carlson Responding To DOD & @SenDuckworth “They’re not making a real argument, they’re trying to silence dissent. Not playing along, sorry. Every American citizen has a right, maybe an obligation, to know what the military they pay for is doing.”pic.twitter.com/GHqYN3khEU — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 12, 2021

‘Identity politics is his priority.’

So. Much. This.

Watching Biden prattle on about hairstyles … it’s painfully obvious not a single synapsis is firing.

Painful painful.

So weird that Tucker Carlson’s thoughts on maternity flight suits have managed to morally outrage the entire DoD the same week a leaked war game outlined in great detail the very real possibility China could win a war against the US … https://t.co/y1aMcgzGPz — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) March 11, 2021

SQUIRREL!

Full Tucker Carlson segment responding to the DOD's criticisms of his show: "If the Pentagon can show that pregnant pilots are the best, we will be the first to demand an entire air force of them." "The U.S. military is not a vehicle for achieving equity." pic.twitter.com/kK2mZBWrOr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2021

Wasn't everyone losing their shit just 5 minutes ago because Tucker Carlson said Taylor Lorenz's name on air? As if that endangered her life? Now the DoD sets its sights on Carlson and everyone is cheering it on? — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) March 12, 2021

Welcome to 2021.

Hey, nobody promised it wouldn’t be dumber than 2020.

Biden’s DOD uses stronger language against Tucker Carlson than they do Iran and China https://t.co/Nbxbamfa3e — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 12, 2021

C’mon man! Tucker is the real threat! Dog-faced pony soldier.

.@TuckerCarlson criticized the Pentagon for being too woke, and @PentagonPresSec proved his point by using the DOD to attack @FoxNews for opposing "diversity." The Democrats are politicizing the U.S. military. This is very dangerous. DOD should not be used to attack opposition. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) March 11, 2021

Democrats always accuse Republicans of what they’re doing, or what they plan to do. And when you think about all of the crazy stuff they claimed Trump was trying to do or would do …

Scary indeed and kudos to Tucker for standing his ground.

***

