Gov. DeSantis is the one who deserved an Emmy and a book deal for his COVID response, which you know drives these media types crazy. So anytime they can find a way to trash Florida’s governor they try …

And they fail.

Take for example using a tweet from an account with 35 followers and a bunch of letters after its name seriously enough to retweet.

We told you this was embarrassing.

AG’s thread is perfect:

These guys spend all day spreading nonsense conspiracies that media figures and most of the left promote without investigation. This is no different than the voter fraud stuff, only gets more prominent support. https://t.co/rAfOjDoV44 — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 12, 2021

They just can’t stand that DeSantis did it right because if he did that means their favorites, Whitmer, Northam, Cuomo (yikes), and Newsom did it really really wrong. Which makes them wrong.

But we digress.

FL was more transparent w their data than most states so you could see both methods, but hospitalizations/deaths speak for themselves (FL is below national average). Deaths claim was nonsense from May 2020 (!!!) where TBT confused excess deaths w Covid deaths over short period. — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 12, 2021

ORANGE MAN BAD.

Wait, no.

Again, repeating the same baseless conspiracies for a year now while we have the real data in front of us. All because they'd rather keep digging than admit they were wrong about DeSantis and the FL approach. Meanwhile, wealthy people from all over spent all winter in FL. — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 12, 2021

Talk about inequity.

But yea, completely makes sense for people with hundreds of thousands of followers to cite a tweet from KMaC8322739 as evidence that FL is actually hiding all these secret Covid-19 deaths. — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 12, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes, that super-secret troll account has all of the super-secret data. MWAHAHAHAHAHA.

All the usual suspects. I didn't manage to get a screenshot before Chris Hayes deleted his RT, but half the responses clearly originated with him. pic.twitter.com/GsGvJC3VJn — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 12, 2021

Parker Molloy, George Conway, Brian Beutler, Molly Jong-Fast …

Unfortunately, Chris Hayes deleted his RT before AG could grab it but that he would retweet something from an obvious troll account just because it might make DeSantis look bad says a lot about him, and ain’t none of it good.

***

Related:

‘Stifle, Meathead!’ Rob Reiner’s weepy response to Biden’s creepy-a*s address is a dumpster fire of embarrassing and cringe all wrapped up in 1

‘NOT playing along, sorry.’ Tucker Carlson’s response to the DOD for trying to ‘silence dissent’ is straight FIRE (watch)

‘You’ll be freer than ever!’ John Hayward takes the Woke Left APART in merciless thread on ‘The Great Reset’ model of Democracy