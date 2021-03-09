ACLU policing womanhood while telling others not to police womanhood.

Classic ACLU.

And not in a good way.

Remember when this group actually cared about civil liberties?

Yeah, we don’t either.

Granted, this editor who happens to be a woman didn’t even realize March 8 was International Women’s Day (do we REALLY need a day for this?) but still, the timing on this tweet and the obvious ignorance around it is quite honestly stunning.

They should know better.

On International Women's Day, here's your reminder that trans women are women. — ACLU (@ACLU) March 8, 2021

Do we really need a reminder on this? And sorry not sorry, they don’t get to erase women to promote trans-women.

No one gets to tell us what it means to be a woman. Not our bosses. Not the government. Policing womanhood is bad for all women. — ACLU (@ACLU) March 8, 2021

Says the same group literally tell us what it means to be a woman.

What a dumb take.

Megyn Kelly only needed four little words to drop them:

What she said.

