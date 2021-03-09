ACLU policing womanhood while telling others not to police womanhood.

Classic ACLU.

And not in a good way.

Remember when this group actually cared about civil liberties?

Yeah, we don’t either.

Granted, this editor who happens to be a woman didn’t even realize March 8 was International Women’s Day (do we REALLY need a day for this?) but still, the timing on this tweet and the obvious ignorance around it is quite honestly stunning.

They should know better.

Do we really need a reminder on this? And sorry not sorry, they don’t get to erase women to promote trans-women.

Says the same group literally tell us what it means to be a woman.

What a dumb take.

Megyn Kelly only needed four little words to drop them:

What she said.

***

