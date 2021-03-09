The LA Teacher’s Union is more concerned about the ‘bad optics’ of a teacher posting pictures of her spring vacation than they are the kids they’re supposed to be teaching.

They are simply and truly despicable.

Take a look:

NEW: In a leaked post from a private Facebook group for UTLA union members only, teachers are warned not to post on social media if they go on spring break vacations because the optics would be bad for them while UTLA is refusing to return to "unsafe" in-person schooling @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/KxQc7k450T — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 9, 2021

Not a post about being safe and staying home since schools are supposedly unsafe. No no, just a warning not to post pictures because it might look bad when they push their BS about the schools not being safe.

Right.

Surely when this reporter reached out to the LA Teacher’s Union they immediately condemned the post and said in-person learning is their goal and they are truly just worried about safety for students and teachers, right?

Wrong.

Statement from UTLA to @FOXLA when we asked about the post:

"We have a diverse membership and they are able to post their views on personal Facebook pages and in this Facebook group – however UTLA does not monitor nor is responsible for the content." Parents angry. Story at 10pm. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 9, 2021

Pathetic.

And damn right parents are angry.

They should be.

Spring break vacations, huh? pic.twitter.com/LKz8OOBO41 — Hotep Dad Max 🥊 🏴‍☠️ (@HotepDadMax) March 9, 2021

Anything to slow the spread and stuff.

Please don't expose our hypocrisy — Mostly peaceful ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) March 9, 2021

Heh.

Teachers Unions are a cancer. — Stuart (@Morty_Fied) March 9, 2021

And there you have it folks. — Tamuira (@tamuira1) March 9, 2021

They are a poison.

They are a boil on the butt of humanity.

This week's entry for 'Crisis Communications- What Not to Do'. — andygallschmitt (@andygallschmitt) March 9, 2021

Nah, they don’t care. It’s not like any of them will be held accountable for anything anyway.

If I were a parent (and I am), any sympathy for teachers unions has evaporated after seeing this 👇

"It is hard to argue that it is unsafe for in-person instruction, if parents and the public see vacation photos and international travel." — Jean (@queens_parents) March 9, 2021

This is also a good point. Teacher’s unions have truly made themselves out to be the villains in all of this. Every other essential employee went back to work but not teachers in the teacher’s unions.

COVID has been very revealing in many ways – parents must never forget what we’ve seen during this last year.

***

