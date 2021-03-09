This is every parent who has a kid stuck in virtual’s worst nightmare.

And that these are kindergarten teachers?

Unreal.

Watch.

Question: How’s virtual kindergarten going in NJ? Answer: pic.twitter.com/ZT7jmQKaAL — Jersey Jackass’s Estranged Wife (@angietheplumber) March 8, 2021

She flipped him OFF.

Again, kindergarten teachers? REALLY?!

And in case you missed it, here’s a close-up:

So the first teacher is railing about how KINDERGARTNERS aren’t paying attention (because you know, most five-year-olds totally sit in front of freakin’ computer all day and pay attention to it), and when the parent (we assume he’s a parent) suggests that perhaps the Zoom call where the kids are still listening may not be the best place to air their dirty laundry and then he supposedly hangs up she FLIPS HIM OFF …

This is what happens when unions protect bad teachers.

Remember when all we heard how screen time was bad for young minds then we subjected them to hrs of screen time — patti (@kokopatti) March 9, 2021

Where there’s one teacher with this attitude there are many more like her. — MrsHMC supports Sen. Josh Hawley (@hmc_mrs) March 9, 2021

I'll bet nothing happens to that teacher. Too expensive to fire. Too much litigation involved. That's what the union dues are for. — JM (@NJisdoomed) March 9, 2021

Ding ding ding.

Guess they still haven’t figured out how zoom works 🙎🏼‍♀️ — caobella (@caobella44) March 9, 2021

Get the kids back in School where they Belong @GovMurphy @NJEA @POTUS

No More Virtual! — nygiantsfanmom (@nygiantsfanmom) March 9, 2021

Wow, I live in NJ. If they do this virtually, I can only imagine how they treat the children in school when parents aren’t watching. — ddm31111 (@ddm31111) March 9, 2021

Scary stuff indeed.

#OpenTheSchools

#HoldThemAccountable

#EndTheUnions

***

