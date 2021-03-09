This is every parent who has a kid stuck in virtual’s worst nightmare.

And that these are kindergarten teachers?

Unreal.

Watch.

She flipped him OFF.

Again, kindergarten teachers? REALLY?!

And in case you missed it, here’s a close-up:

So the first teacher is railing about how KINDERGARTNERS aren’t paying attention (because you know, most five-year-olds totally sit in front of freakin’ computer all day and pay attention to it), and when the parent (we assume he’s a parent) suggests that perhaps the Zoom call where the kids are still listening may not be the best place to air their dirty laundry and then he supposedly hangs up she FLIPS HIM OFF …

This is what happens when unions protect bad teachers.

Ding ding ding.

Scary stuff indeed.

#OpenTheSchools

#HoldThemAccountable

#EndTheUnions

***

