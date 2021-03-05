Remember when Eric Swalwell threatened Americans with nuclear bombs?

Or farted on television?

Or banged a Chinese Spy?

The guy is just a trainwreck, and yet Californians keep voting for him. Maybe they like gassy, treasonous-like whiners representing them in Congress?

He’s suing Trump and a bunch of people over January 6.

No, we’re not kidding:

Just guess how this news is going over on Twitter.

Who could forget it?

We should all be suing Kamala Harris especially, she really worked to enable and fund the riots. But we’re not opposed to holding Swalwell accountable as well.

Fang says …

Seriously.

Not enough help out there.

Heh.

Trump is ALL of us reading that tweet.

And you know he probably laughed his a*s off as well.

