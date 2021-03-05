Remember when Eric Swalwell threatened Americans with nuclear bombs?

Or farted on television?

Or banged a Chinese Spy?

The guy is just a trainwreck, and yet Californians keep voting for him. Maybe they like gassy, treasonous-like whiners representing them in Congress?

He’s suing Trump and a bunch of people over January 6.

No, we’re not kidding:

BREAKING: Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell is suing Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Rep. Mo Brooks, alleging that they are responsible for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 5, 2021

Just guess how this news is going over on Twitter.

Remember when @ericswalwell farted on live television? — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 5, 2021

Who could forget it?

I think ALL Americans in big cities should now have the right to sue Swalwell & the DEMS for supporting the riots this summer where WE TOO lived in fear. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 5, 2021

We should all be suing Kamala Harris especially, she really worked to enable and fund the riots. But we’re not opposed to holding Swalwell accountable as well.

Is that what his Chinese CCP handler told him to do? — Saddle Effing Tramp 🐴 (@tmbsaddletramp) March 5, 2021

Fang says …

If we are suing people for starting riots this is going to get wild — not important enough to vaccinate (@MarkMazman) March 5, 2021

The discovery phase will be interesting to see — Dave (@DaveWenke) March 5, 2021

How's it going with that Chinese spy thing @ericswalwell — BoomStryker (@BoomStryker) March 5, 2021

Seriously.

Not enough help out there.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳 — Jeremy Ryan Slate (@JeremyRyanSlate) March 5, 2021

Heh.

Can we sue him for treason? I mean sleeping with a Chinese spy….. — Core Four of 94 (@mcohen29) March 5, 2021

Trump is ALL of us reading that tweet.

And you know he probably laughed his a*s off as well.

***

Related:

‘It’s March 20 … yeah, that’s it’: QAnon ‘theorists’ get it SO wrong on March 4 ‘insurrection,’ claim it’s STILL happening and LOL

‘Is it hard to tweet with your head up your a*s?’ Joy Reid faces SERIOUS backlash after claiming Right-wing wants to openly say the n-word

‘My GOD’: Janice Dean just goes OFF on Cuomo over latest news his advisers literally pushed state officials to lie about nursing home deaths