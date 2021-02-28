Jonah Goldberg used to be one of this editor’s favorites.

True story.

But somewhere along the line, with all of the anti-Trump (some deserved, some not-so-much) he just turned into another whiny, noisy account playing the ORANGE MAN BAD game regardless of the topic at hand. Still hopeful he’ll come back around because conservative media need thinkers like the old Jonah …

This though? No.

Wait, what now?

Ding ding ding.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Seriously.

Yup.

Dude.

No.

What Mollie said.

Oh dear, Jonah just can’t quit Trump.

We’re not sure Jonah can let it go …

We hope so.

***

Related:

YIKES! Sen. Chris Murphy claiming he’s friends with Republicans TRIGGERS his base into rage-filled, frothy-mouthed hysterics

It’s official, Nancy is the new ‘Karen’: Progressive harpy hounding Hyatt in batsh*t thread for hosting CPAC does NOT go well, like at all

Who they really ARE –> Jake Tapper retweets REPUGNANT podcaster tying Ted Cruz to the tragic death of 11-year-old Texas boy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CuomoJonah GoldbergMSMTrump