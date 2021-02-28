Please, if you have so much free time on your hands that you send a letter to a large hotel chain to complain about a conference that has been going on for years and years and years, get a hobby. Seriously. Don’t do this and REALLY don’t do this and then go on Twitter to brag about doing it because holy annoying, Batman.

Nancy Levine should take up basket-weaving or something:

NEW: @Hyatt spokesperson emailed me this statement about Hyatt Regency Orlando hosting CPAC 2021. #CPAC2021 pic.twitter.com/OLNeDHrKpv — Nancy Levine (@nancylevine) February 26, 2021

So Nancy is the new Karen, yes?

Hyatt wins this round.

Sorry, Karen.

We mean Nancy.

Yesterday at CPAC, hosted by @Hyatt, Sen. Josh Hawley: “On January the 6th, I objected during the Electoral College certification, maybe you heard about it." In January, @Loews_Hotels canceled a fundraiser for Hawley, citing the Capitol riot. #CPAC2021 https://t.co/IFbjC1RRmU — Nancy Levine (@nancylevine) February 27, 2021

It’s astonishing really how none of them have been able to figure out that plenty of Democrats have objected during the Electoral College certification, especially in recent years. That doesn’t make them insurrectionists any more than it makes Josh Hawley an insurrectionist.

Yeah yeah, we know, we’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box but c’mon man!

January 17, 2021, @CNN: "Loews Hotel Group has canceled an upcoming fundraiser for Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, saying it's opposed to 'all who supported and incited' the deadly riot at the US Capitol." #CPAC2021 https://t.co/54O42kCOU4 — Nancy Levine (@nancylevine) February 27, 2021

Ok?

NEW: @Hyatt spokesperson told me to “Please direct all event-specific questions to the CPAC organizing team,” in response to my question about this similarity to Nazi symbology at #CPAC2021. pic.twitter.com/rCtgD9EPyE — Nancy Levine (@nancylevine) February 27, 2021

FFS.

IT’S A STAGE.

It’s not a Nazi symbol.

This is the degree of insanity and paranoia making its way around the Left and to be honest, it’s scary.

Matt Schlapp did not apologize for Nazi symbology of CPAC stage at @Hyatt. #Nazi #CPAC2021 https://t.co/mZ2gNcSj75 — Nancy Levine (@nancylevine) February 27, 2021

BECAUSE IT’S NOT A NAZI SYMBOL.

Conservatives are not a hate group, Nancy.

Nancy, you must be a perfectly miserable person to know. Glad I’m not in that circle. — Neal Boortz. Puddin’ Stick (@Talkmaster) February 28, 2021

Seriously, who has this much time and energy to waste on an event that has nothing to do with them?

Did you seriously waste someone's time complaining that in the middle of a pandemic a business made a choice that will bring it and the surrounding community PILES if cash? You hate working class people. — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) February 28, 2021

Yes, Nancy did.

You people on the left are absolutely insane! You see things that aren’t there, take things out of context to push a point and want to make everyone a victim! Your obsessions are bordering on mental instability! — Bob,Roger’s_Son (@BobSamuelson55) February 28, 2021

Bordering on?

Hrm.

Amen.

All these Biden voters whining about Hyatt and CPAC voted an old racist democrat into the Presidency. pic.twitter.com/4KvNalZ1zk — Democrats Are The New Nazi Party (@hansauf) February 28, 2021

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Awww, it felt good to write that again.

Heh.

