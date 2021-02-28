Please, if you have so much free time on your hands that you send a letter to a large hotel chain to complain about a conference that has been going on for years and years and years, get a hobby. Seriously. Don’t do this and REALLY don’t do this and then go on Twitter to brag about doing it because holy annoying, Batman.

Nancy Levine should take up basket-weaving or something:

So Nancy is the new Karen, yes?

Hyatt wins this round.

Sorry, Karen.

We mean Nancy.

It’s astonishing really how none of them have been able to figure out that plenty of Democrats have objected during the Electoral College certification, especially in recent years. That doesn’t make them insurrectionists any more than it makes Josh Hawley an insurrectionist.

Yeah yeah, we know, we’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box but c’mon man!

Trending

Ok?

FFS.

IT’S A STAGE.

It’s not a Nazi symbol.

This is the degree of insanity and paranoia making its way around the Left and to be honest, it’s scary.

BECAUSE IT’S NOT A NAZI SYMBOL.

Conservatives are not a hate group, Nancy.

Seriously, who has this much time and energy to waste on an event that has nothing to do with them?

Yes, Nancy did.

Bordering on?

Hrm.

Amen.

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Awww, it felt good to write that again.

Heh.

***

Related:

Who they really ARE –> Jake Tapper retweets REPUGNANT podcaster tying Ted Cruz to the tragic death of 11-year-old Texas boy

He just can’t QUIT him! Jim Acosta shows up at CPAC and the reaction is EXACTLY what you’d expect (watch)

INFURIATING: High School students bullied after Civics teacher asks them to choose Republican or Democrat, then PUBLICIZES answers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CPACHyattJosh HawleyNazi Symbols