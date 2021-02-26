This editor would need bail.

True story.

Seriously with THIS?!

Students at Porter Ridge High School were asked if they would choose being a Republican or Democrat in a civics class. The answers were publicized, with conservative students being bullied, one mom told @Hunt_Saenz. https://t.co/pV1xu6VnvD — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) February 26, 2021

From wcnc.com:

A Union County mother is calling for change to the curriculum after her daughter was allegedly asked if she was a Republican or a Democrat in a civics class.

During the third week of February, students in a civics and economics course at Porter Ridge High School in Indian Trail were asked, “If you had to pick: are you a Democrat or a Republican? Why?'” Students answered the question. The answers were then posted for the class to see, the mother said, and her daughter was bullied for being a Republican.

“My daughter was worried. She said, ‘I just want to cry,'” the mother said. “‘Everybody is being so mean to me.'” Yup, this editor would need bail. A lot of it.

Sounds like an open and closed case of bullying, targeting, profiling, and intimidation. @porterridgehsnc needs to be sued by the parents — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) February 26, 2021

Doing this to high school students … just wow. No words.

I guess the teacher didn't get the memo about #Unity. — Wilberforce Field (@PaineInTheNeck) February 26, 2021

Guess not.

He or she or they or whatever had to know this wouldn’t end well for those kids who chose Republican.

Seems like more of a lapse in judgement on the teacher’s part than actual malice, but how he didn’t know that this could cause problems is a bit beyond me. — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) February 26, 2021

We’re not sure this was just a lack of judgment but you know, we’re cynical that way.

The survey should have been anonymous in the first place. That falls on the teacher. The kids should not be bullying others due to their political ideals. That falls on the admin. Kids should not be picking political allegiances yet based upon what their parents align with. — Scott Reid (@Northofhades) February 26, 2021

Our country is just broken.

Why is it anyone’s business in a school how a student aligns politically. This is the exact reason my child won’t be in a public school. — Scott Brotherton (@GreatScott311) February 26, 2021

Public schools sure aren’t doing themselves any favors.

I can see maybe reading the reasons allowed anonymously, but I’m not sure about showing the names. That said, teaching these kids to respect differing beliefs would seem to be a worthy goal in an educational setting. — Gary (@LentzGary) February 26, 2021

Such a horrible decision.

***

Related:

