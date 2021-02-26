Move over Jen Psaki, because your boss tweeted something even more hypocritical in 2019 about ‘impulsive actions’ being taken by a Commander-in-Chief in the Middle East. Oh, don’t get us wrong, Jen’s snarky-a*s tweet is a mess and a half, but this nugget from Biden?

*chef’s kiss*

Trump’s erratic, impulsive actions are the last thing we need as Commander-in-Chief. No president should order a military strike without fully understanding the consequences. We don’t need another war in the Middle East, but Trump’s actions toward Iran only make that more likely. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 23, 2019

Granted, we all know Biden has never written a tweet in his life but HELLO people pretending to write for him, REALLY?! He bombed Syria on DAY 36 of his presidency.

C’mon man!!!

We’d be surprised if Biden knows he’s the president most days.

In April, 2017 Jen Psaki @jrpsaki said, "Also what is the legal authority for strikes? Assad is a brutal dictator. But Syria is a sovereign country"

Based on yours and her comments, aren't you both just hypocrites?

If "Syria is a sovereign county" why bomb it? Joe? Hello? — TJ @ Shield Defense (@1ShieldDefense) February 26, 2021

Yes.

They are hypocrites.

Next?

Syria would like a word. — Sparkling Jules is awooooman (@Coolish_Breeze) February 26, 2021

Or two.

There's always a tweet — Mostly Essential Beard (@llcthecableguy) February 26, 2021

Always.

Take our word for it … we find them.

LOL — Mostly peaceful ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) February 26, 2021

L — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 26, 2021

So much L.

We know Joe, Democrats love their big wars.

Own it.

***

Related:

‘Take the L, DUDE!’ Caleb Hull BUSTS David French in receipt-filled back and forth about Biden’s airstrikes and his anti-Trump hypocrisy

‘OMG, this CAN’T be real’! Amy Siskind tries deleting tweet explaining why people can ‘trust’ military action under Biden and LOL (we got it!)

‘No mean tweets though, RIGHT?!’ Cenk Uygur whines about his SERIOUS buyer’s remorse with Biden and it’s absolutely DELICIOUS