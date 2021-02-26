Wonder how quickly Jen Psaki will need to ‘circle back’ to this tweet from 2017 that is aging SO BADLY?

Also what is the legal authority for strikes? Assad is a brutal dictator. But Syria is a sovereign country. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) April 7, 2017

Gosh Jen, that tweet has not aged well … like at all.

Will she ask her boss the same thing?

Ilhan Omar thinks it’s a great question. For once we agree with her.

Someone please check that Hell hasn’t frozen over, thanks.

And it seems Kennedy does as well.

Are you going to answer your own question, or, you know…⭕️ https://t.co/gdaS3NqkDk — Kennedy (@KennedyNation) February 26, 2021

When both Ilhan Omar and Kennedy agree on something? Wow.

That being said, we’re not really expecting Jen to answer or respond anytime soon.

If there is a God in heaven you will be asked about this tweet tomorrow and watching you stammer about trying to explain it will be worth the price of admission 😂😂😂 — The Original Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) February 26, 2021

Oh, we’ll be keeping an eye on this one, LOL.

Like sour milk on a hot August day.

Indeed.

