It’s fascinating to watch the number of Never Trumper’s who complained and shrieked about every little thing Trump did military-wise who are super cool with Biden’s airstrikes in Syria. And by fascinating we mean typical, annoying, and all too predictable.

Take for example, David French:

Good. Targeting our troops should carry a consequence. https://t.co/J6AZvLkdPJ — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 26, 2021

Caleb Hull had a few screenshots to share with Dave in a shot, shot, shot, CHASER tweet:

Shot, shot, shot, chaser pic.twitter.com/VUtP4s5QpO — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 26, 2021

David would be better off if he just admitted his hatred of Trump was all that mattered, seriously. We all know it.

But instead, he doubled down and tried moving the goalposts.

Interesting Caleb. Did you actually read the piece you screenshot? Do you understand the legal difference between taking action against nonstate actors pursuant to valid authorizations (supported for Trump and Biden) and state actors without authorizations (opposed)? — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 26, 2021

And this didn’t work out so hot for him.

Like at all.

Interesting David. Do you actually believe your own nonsense? Do you understand how your blatant and obvious double-speak might be construed for the bald-faced hypocrisy that it is? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 26, 2021

Double-speak is an artform.

I explained this in the context of defending Trump's strike on Soleimani in this Time article. But I'm eager to hear your dissenting views on the laws of war. https://t.co/KdxVmjFb1O pic.twitter.com/tEaE8cQIlg — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 26, 2021

And he kept digging …

We are in a lawful war in Iraq, David. We aren't in Syria, you hack. — Noah (@reeb1011) February 26, 2021

Ouch.

Heh.

The militias struck tonight are state entities (Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps) that are present in Syria supporting the nominal state authority (the Asad regime), so not sure how well this distinction works. — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) February 26, 2021

And there’s the biggest ouch of them all.

Nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/MLtMyy7DXg — DAZ Vision (@CTgTstream) February 26, 2021

Yup, that about sums up Dave’s argument.

Next!

***

