Ok, so we typically avoid writing about Amy Siskind for a multitude of reasons but this one was just too good to pass up. Hey guys, just so you know, it’s ok for the Biden administration to bomb Syria because they don’t write mean tweets and his team is competent.

Or something.

Hey, we didn’t write the tweet, we are just writing about what she wrote then decided to delete.

Thanks to Siraj Hashmi, the mighty keeper of the LIST for snagging it:

Trust Biden and his team’s competence.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wowzers.

We had the same thought but yup.

Ahem, those air strikes were decided by women so it’s SUPER rad.

We are so kidding, we have no idea who decided to order the airstrike but that seems like something Sleepy Joe’s admin might say … 

Oooh, a golden frame.

Fancy.

Orange man bad?!

EL OH EL.

But it’s ok because you know, Biden and his team are super competent.

***

