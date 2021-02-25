The establishment media is really sinking fast, with their inability to report factually and of course losing their main draw, screeching nonstop about President Trump. This bit though, out of Smith College where they were factually incorrect but willing to excuse the person who reported the false story because of their identity and their personal truth is beyond the pale, even for them.

Ben Shapiro took them apart in a short thread:

This is an astonishing sentence from the NYT, in a piece about how Smith College, the NYT, CNN, and virtually the entire establishment media gullibly reported a false story pic.twitter.com/tI6Sv3FWAD — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 25, 2021

Astonishing indeed.

And not in a good way.

Here's another way to read that sentence: "Somebody lied, but that person has the proper identity, and thus we must characterize her lies as a 'sense of personal truth.'" — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 25, 2021

What he said.

The narrative is important, say the media. Thus, we must characterize overt lies that ruin lives as a "sense of personal truth." But in reality, there is no "personal truth." There is only the truth, and your opinion — or in this case, your overt lies. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 25, 2021

Narrative.

Agenda.

That’s all that really matters to the establishment media. Facts, actual stories … they don’t bring in the clicks and taps.

Good thing our "objective," "facts first" media are on the case. We should probably let them re-establish a monopoly on the dissemination of information. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 25, 2021

Good thing.

***

Related:

‘Oh, so NOT Obama cages’: CBS trying to run cover for Biden admin putting kids in storage containers makes Trump look AWESOME

Sooo much DERP! Progressive outlet’s attack piece using Richard Spencer to frame Tucker Carlson as a ‘bigot’ BACKFIRES (on Biden)

‘Uploaded to Twitter because f**k YOU’: Steven Crowder calls down the THUNDER on Jack and Twitter for locking him over ‘v*ter fr**d’ video