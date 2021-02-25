Remember when the Left and the media (same difference) were pushing their narrative that Trump was putting children not only in cages at the border but these facilities were like concentration camps? AOC went down for a weepy photo-op even.

Good times.

Seems like FOREVER ago.

Welp, Biden has been quick to do what his former boss did when it came to illegal immigrant children at the border … except he’s not putting them in cages. Nope, he’s using storage containers.

Or shelters with beds, as CBS calls them:

"They [Biden admin] point out correctly it's not that kind of facility that has in essence barbed wire and caging where they're keeping children; it's more of a shelter with beds." In other words, it's one of the places Trump built. Not one of the places Obama built. pic.twitter.com/x0fi0sRqSt — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 25, 2021

Giving Biden credit for Trump already … cute.

So either Biden put them back in ‘cages’ or Trump never put them in cages. Can’t have it both ways, CBS.

Oh well then, they must feel like they are in a luxury hotel. I only saw me ventilation systems, no windows. They must be so grateful 🙄 — Veronica-CorningVogt (@andreaUSA7373) February 25, 2021

But beds!

Or something.

The barbed wire is now around the Capitol. — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) February 25, 2021

Damn.

They’re right.

***

