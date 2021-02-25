Tucker Carlson living rent-free in another empty-headed prog’s head.

Plenty of room up there.

We looked at ReallyAmerican.com’s timeline and they have over 300k followers who must be as empty-headed as they are because holy WOW, do they ever spew a lot of stupid and insane.

Guess we should give them credit for knowing their audience.

Take for example this stupid bit framing Tucker Carlson as a bigot …

Watch if you can stand it:

Tucker Carlson denies White Supremacists attacked the capitol, denying what we see and hear. Could it be that he himself is a white supremacist? They all love him. Retweet if you agree #TuckerIsABigot Video by Really American host @chipfranklin pic.twitter.com/FKIVbZXgWi — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 24, 2021

Ok, so beyond the fact that it’s just a montage of short clips with zero context in between longer bits from an annoying twit screeching about how the ridiculous clips prove Tucker is a bigot this is just a hot mess of awful.

We know the Left doesn’t expect much from their politi-tainment but c’mon man!

Gotta love how they use Richard Spencer as proof … when we all know Spencer came out in support of Biden.

Heh.

Oops.

And armed insurrection? Has anyone been charged with being armed?

There is no evidence this was an armed insurrection. Okay folks, name one person arrested for weapons charges on Jan 6, 2021 — PolitiSite – Political Site (@Politisite) February 25, 2021

Huh.

And speaking of white supremacists:

Oops.

Who ties your shoes for you?

Cuts your food?

Wipes you? — Davis (@GIass_Onion) February 25, 2021

Ok, not a great visual.

Heh.

Wouldn’t that be like the left who denied that they rioted violently for several months last year? — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) February 25, 2021

Because …. he’s right? — Gab/Parler – Oysterhaven (@Oysterhaven) February 25, 2021

And we all know how quickly the Left calls someone on the Right a bigot when they’re … well, right.

***

Related:

‘Uploaded to Twitter because f**k YOU’: Steven Crowder calls down the THUNDER on Jack and Twitter for locking him over ‘v*ter fr**d’ video

‘The MIC has been dropped’! Elon Musk just REKT WaPo AND Jeff Bezos in one teeny tiny sentence and it is LEGEND

‘Ignore this guy’: Marine takes apart MuslimMarine’s thread lecturing Americans on why they don’t need an AR-15 and it’s perfect