Steven Crowder’s Twitter account was locked after he shared a video highlighting various voter addresses (who voted for the Puppet in Chief) that simply do not exist. Crowder’s segment showed several empty lots where a supposed Biden voter lived.

At one point they went so far as to ask a neighbor if a home address listed had EVER existed … it had not.

That’s really all Crowder did, showed where addresses should have been, but they weren’t. And yet Twitter flagged them with the famous ‘dispute’ tag and then locked him down.

Why oh why would they do that?

Crowder came back swinging:

If we're wrong, Twitter and @Jack have to PROVE IT to us! pic.twitter.com/HUcF592SMn — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 24, 2021

And boom.

He also tweeted this …

#IGotCaught telling the truth about v*ter fr**d on Twitter. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 24, 2021

We were very careful to spell our headline in a similar manner so we don’t get in trouble for wrong-think on Twitter.

Plus it’s funny AF.

They can't.

The silly drummed up hysteria about 1/6 is simply just gaslighting the millions and millions of Republicans who need answers, ASAP. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) February 25, 2021

They’re really trying to keep America’s focus on that incident.

Yup.

Keep it going. — Travis Laughlin (@TravisLaughlin1) February 25, 2021

We’re working on it.

.@Jack have some splaining to do… — Paul Beyer (@PBizzel) February 24, 2021

About so many things.

New hash tag #jackiswack — Wall Street Bets MBA CFO CPA MD PHD ESQ the Fifth (@ancap_666) February 24, 2021

They’re not even claiming it’s false; they say it’s ‘disputed’, which allows them to publish only the tweets they’re into… — Eric Lipper (@Ethelip) February 24, 2021

Without having to prove a damn thing.

Convenient, eh?

PS: Here is a link to the video Crowder was locked over (sorry it’s this editor’s tweet!)

We are living in such a pathetic time – I am worried about losing my account for sharing a YouTube video of @scrowder … but screw it.https://t.co/qubeVo6pvn — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 24, 2021

