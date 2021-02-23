As Twitchy reported earlier, Dr. Fauci is all but making a case AGAINST taking the COVID vaccine at this point explaining that even if you’ve been vaccinated your life will still be a limited, sad, lonely existence because … you know what, we don’t really understand his rationale and honestly we’re starting to have second, third, and fourth thoughts about anything this glory hound says.

Brit Hume put it in far better perspective:

Remember: his job is to fight the Covid outbreak. He has no responsibility for children’s mental health or education. The economy is someone else’s problem. So are missed cancer screenings, suicides and other collateral damage from lockdowns etc. https://t.co/dbSmCZpXkO — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 23, 2021

Fauci is really just the virus guy, folks.

And really, looking back at his solutions and reactions we’re not sure he’s that great of a virus guy.

Sorry, not sorry.

I'm done listening to him, credibility is now zero — robjceo (@robjceo) February 23, 2021

What next? Processed breakfast foods cause Covid?

"Marge, put down that bowl of Fruity Pebbles! Aaaaa! Now you have Covid!!!" — Snake Plushkitten – Rogue Logic Ninja (@justplncate) February 23, 2021

We all need to be vaccinated ASAP in order to get back to normal. Whoa hang on, just because we're vaccinated doesn't mean we can get back to normal. This is the messaging and it's not helpful. — Leigh (@Hammock_Cat) February 23, 2021

Nope. But it sure keeps Fauci in the public eye.

This micromanaging of people’s lives via videoconferencing is why people are getting tired of Fauci. — Arne Christensen (@ArneChristensen) February 23, 2021

Lots and lots of reasons we’re getting tired of Fauci.

That’s right. The longer this goes the bigger his movie deal. — Stephen K (@bigdog44K) February 23, 2021

He has been nothing but a medical tyranny promoter. — Brain (@waddatwit) February 23, 2021

Remember, his word is causing the collateral damage. — hinsuke 😃 (@hinsuke) February 23, 2021

The COVID lies keep coming…exposed one by one. pic.twitter.com/eLR87513pl — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 23, 2021

Can we just move on now, folks? Seriously?

