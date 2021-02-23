As Twitchy reported earlier, Dr. Fauci is all but making a case AGAINST taking the COVID vaccine at this point explaining that even if you’ve been vaccinated your life will still be a limited, sad, lonely existence because … you know what, we don’t really understand his rationale and honestly we’re starting to have second, third, and fourth thoughts about anything this glory hound says.

Brit Hume put it in far better perspective:

Fauci is really just the virus guy, folks.

And really, looking back at his solutions and reactions we’re not sure he’s that great of a virus guy.

Sorry, not sorry.

Nope. But it sure keeps Fauci in the public eye.

Lots and lots of reasons we’re getting tired of Fauci.

Can we just move on now, folks? Seriously?

