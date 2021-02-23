You’d think by now the Washington Post would know better than to try and pick a fight with Elon Musk (who is officially the richest man in the world, sorry Bezos) but nope. They had to know he would be underwhelmed with their story about him …
Elon Musk moved to Texas and embraced celebrity. Can Tesla run on Autopilot? https://t.co/IyubUhSEMt
— Post Business (@washpostbiz) February 23, 2021
And they had to know including his one-sentence reply blasting both WaPo and Bezos would get more attention on its own than the entire story.
Yeah yeah, we know, ‘rekt’ is so 2019 but there is a time and a place for it and the time is now and the place is right here:
.@Elonmusk just Rekt Bezos pic.twitter.com/vkKh2Fk43x
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 23, 2021
Guess Elon isn’t overly concerned about what WaPo thinks of him or his business.
mic drop. pic.twitter.com/F8u7AhpmGq
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) February 23, 2021
‘Give my regards to your puppet master.’
Heh.
Short.
Not-so-sweet.
And to the point.
Gotta appreciate the man’s skill.
Legend pic.twitter.com/NMFhrPtXy3
— Luna (@luna_1381) February 23, 2021
True story.
— Carolyn (@D1sTrAcTiOnBeKy) February 23, 2021
These are the moments that make Twitter and following the mainstream media bearable.
Almost even fun.
***
