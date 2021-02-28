Ruh-roh.

A second former aide to Governor Cuomo has come forward accusing him of sexual harassment.

#BREAKING: Tonight I issued a statement regarding assertions of sexual harassment against Governor Cuomo. As a New Yorker, a legislator, Chair of the Senate Ethics and Internal Governance Committee, and a survivor of sexual abuse, I am calling for Governor Cuomo to resign. pic.twitter.com/2aKiN8CIkR — Alessandra Biaggi (@SenatorBiaggi) February 28, 2021

Face it, Dems, Cuomo is bad news.

CNN: "A second former aide to New York Governor Cuomo has come forward accusing him of sexual harassment." CNN VIEWERS: "Second?" pic.twitter.com/XcghZpVkwR — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 28, 2021

Ain’t that the truth? CNN did such a piss-poor job of covering the first accuser that most of their viewers are likely confused about there being a second.

well, the sexual harassment thing is horrible. I think what he did with seniors and covid numbers should be enough to ask for his resignation, so I hope that's included in consideration of the demand for resignation. — Nadine 🌷 #StopBuyingCorpDonorProducts (@Rosannasfriend) February 28, 2021

Honestly, at this point what else will it take for ol’ Andy to step down?

Multiple accusations of sexual harassment, 15k+ dead elderly people in nursing homes … we get that he’s a Democrat and nothing seems to stick to these slimy toads but c’mon man!

Can’t help but laugh about how high the media built this guy up, pretending he was some sort of COVID GENIUS while they crapped all over DeSantis who was actually doing the better job. Reminder, they gave this as*hole an EMMY and he wrote a book about how rad he did with COVID in New York.

How the mighty have fallen.

