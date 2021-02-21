We’ve got to wonder if Amy Klobuchar even reads the dumpster fire she calls a Twitter feed. Was science not leading the way when Trump shut down travel last January? When he shut down the country? When he pushed ventilator production through the roof?

When he fast-tracked vaccines?

They really think people are stupid OR they assume we’re not paying attention.

Unfortunately for them, we are paying attention and we’re not stupid.

Science is finally leading the way.

Is that why the CDC caved to the teacher’s unions on guidelines? Because that doesn’t sound like science leading the way, that sounds like politics leading the way.

Oh, that science doesn’t count, silly.

We must’ve missed that too.

That. ^

HA HA HA HA HA

And then throw a binder at her staffers.

So much for The Babylon Bee being ‘satire’. Nailed it.

