Boy howdy, they are surely working hard to pretend that not only did Trump leave the Biden administration with no COVID or vaccination plans in place, but that somehow Biden is doing a better job than our former president. We hate to break it to these Biden Zombies but we’d be shocked if Biden even knows he’s president and not a senator at this point.

Like this tweet asking folks what they think is different with Biden’s strategy’ … he’d have to have one first but we digress.

Chris Hayes eagerly rose his hand to chime in.

Man, Chris really wants Biden to be someone he’s just not.

Most of the time it feels like one part of the Biden admin is not talking to the other parts … it’s a total clown show. But whatever makes Rachel Maddow feel better.

Sorry, we mean Chris.

Our bad.

And on what planet?!

Trending

In just four weeks.

But hey, his messaging is more consistent and stuff.

What plan?

Seriously.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Huh?

Deadly about Trump’s approach.

TFG never stops.

Hey now, at least there aren’t any more of those mean ol’ tweets.

***

Related:

Actress Marina Sirtis doesn’t want you to get her wrong but she thinks TX DESERVES to suffer because they vote for Republicans

WOOF! That’s one HELLUVA self-own! Chris Cuomo accidentally TKOs his brother shaming Texas mayor to be a ‘better leader’

‘Stunning and BRAVE’: Feminist takes photo with ‘menstrual products’ to dunk on Lauren Boebert and WOW that’s a lotta backfire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenChris HayesCOVIDTrump