Starting to think feminists have too much free time on their hands.

Imagine being so triggered (yeah, we hate that word too but there really isn’t a better word) by Lauren Boebert being on camera with LEGAL guns behind her that you pose for a photo in front of a bunch of maxi-pads.

Sorry.

‘Menstrual products.’

We get it, social media is built on this sort of stupid but c’mon man!

Decided to display menstrual products on the bookshelves behind me the way Lauren Boebert does firearms. pic.twitter.com/GGfai6gdqL — Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 18, 2021

Where exactly does it say we have a right to bear maxi-pads, Geraldine?

Can’t seem to find that amendment.

This is not a sponsored post but DAMN do I have brand loyalty. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 18, 2021

Ok, this was almost funny.

Exchange I just had with my husband about this. pic.twitter.com/SGMgmVtzHV — Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 18, 2021

Yeeesh.

Really dude?

I do not have a SoundCloud, but please consider donating to organizations that provide menstrual products for vulnerable people.https://t.co/AWfbC4TY6n — Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 18, 2021

Don’t hate this.

But then she did this …

This thread is a good reminder of how angry people can get at the mere thought of menstruation. Please support orgs that help fight this stigma and get supplies to those in need – like @DaysForGirls and @I_Support_Girls — Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 19, 2021

Nobody is angry about the thought of menstruation.

FFS woman.

People are angry because smug, snotty, holier-than-thou types mock their beliefs and ideas with silly pictures of ‘menstrual products.’

Get it?

While your husband might be proud of you, you'll never be a trailblazer, Geri. pic.twitter.com/Phkz0zS7vk — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 19, 2021

Heh.

We get it, a feminist is gonna feminist but really?

This is my display😉 pic.twitter.com/J9ZmtRg8QS — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) February 19, 2021

Showing off your right to bear arms, and the tools to do so, is not the same as showing off pads, which are used to clean up blood that comes out of your vagina each month. It’s like showing off your kid’s diapers. All it does is make you look weird (and creepy) af. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) February 19, 2021

Yes, because there are a group of your peers trying to take away your rights to use your menstrual products, contray to US Constitution protections. This earns the slot machine eye roll! — Just Steve 😷 (@estbom) February 19, 2021

I don’t understand the analogy — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) February 19, 2021

Because it’s stupid.

There, all caught up.

***

