Starting to think feminists have too much free time on their hands.

Imagine being so triggered (yeah, we hate that word too but there really isn’t a better word) by Lauren Boebert being on camera with LEGAL guns behind her that you pose for a photo in front of a bunch of maxi-pads.

Sorry.

‘Menstrual products.’

We get it, social media is built on this sort of stupid but c’mon man!

Where exactly does it say we have a right to bear maxi-pads, Geraldine?

Can’t seem to find that amendment.

Ok, this was almost funny.

Trending

Yeeesh.

Really dude?

Don’t hate this.

But then she did this …

Nobody is angry about the thought of menstruation.

FFS woman.

People are angry because smug, snotty, holier-than-thou types mock their beliefs and ideas with silly pictures of ‘menstrual products.’

Get it?

Heh.

We get it, a feminist is gonna feminist but really?

Because it’s stupid.

There, all caught up.

***

Related:

Well … bye: Oakley Union Elementary School District board president resigns after members caught trashing and threatening parents

‘B*tch, if you’re going to call me out, I’m going to f**k you up!’ Oakley, CA school board members caught trashing parents (watch)

‘Dude, those are her actual EYES!’ Daily Beast writer accuses Tucker Carlson of putting ‘googly eyes’ on AOC pic and OMG-LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: GeraldinegunsLauren BobertMenstrual Pads