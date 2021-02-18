Best. Accidental. AOC. Joke. Ever.

If only we could put clapping emojis between each and every word in that sentence instead of periods … that would make this PERFECT.

Apparently, The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona thought the picture Tucker Carlson shared of AOC on his show had been doctored to add ‘googly eyes’.

It.

Had.

Not.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He realized those are actually her eyes! 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/q5nKxlAAct — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 18, 2021

*dead*

Assuming Tucker Carlson was evil enough to add ‘googly eyes’ bit ol’ Justin right in the arse.

Every day you log onto Twitter, you hope to get through it without being it. Tonight, I was it. And I absolutely deserved to be. Word of advice — if you don't want to be IT, make sure you don't send out factually inaccurate tweets that can be easily verified and debunked. — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 18, 2021

Except it wasn’t really a factually inaccurate tweet, it was a tweet meant to smear Tucker for being unkind to AOC.

And it bit Justin right in his a*s.

Dude, it's not factually inaccurate tweets. Lots of people do that. It was your intent behind it. You wanted to slam Tucker so bad and unleash a mob. That's why you suck — Iditarod Rik (@attyrik) February 18, 2021

This is going well for him.

So it appears that Tucker's producers added googly eyes to AOC in this image pic.twitter.com/dZ5KoV6Xue — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 18, 2021

Ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

So it appears that Tucker's producers added googly eyes to AOC in this image pic.twitter.com/sSxGZZpht5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 18, 2021

And dying.

As scary as it might be, it’s okay to open your 👀 to the truth once in awhile. — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) February 18, 2021

Again, I don't see an apology anywhere among your tweets. — Exhausted 🍷 Merchant (@RaySchneid) February 18, 2021

Repeat after us, Justin.

Sorry.

There, done.

See how easy that is?

