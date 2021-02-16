After last week when Disney canceled Gina Carrano for her social media posts, cancel-culture once again made its way back to the forefront of chatter. Granted, if you’re a conservative aka ‘wrong thinker’ this is always at the forefront of your noggin.

PoliMath’s thread on not even bothering with people who promote cancel-culture is a short but perfect must-read:

I increasingly don't understand even the purpose of engaging any of the pro-cancellation arguments, even to refute them The answer is "lol, this is stupid" and then block the pro-cancel people and never think of them again https://t.co/p9qhYcroGX — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 16, 2021

He’s right?

What’s the point? It’s not like they’re going to change their minds and go, ‘You know what? You’re right. Trying to destroy the lives of people I disagree with is wrong and we should be able to disagree like adults and move on with our lives.’

No, they’re far too busy screaming about white supremacy and ‘equity’.

A core component of the pro-cancel strategy is to get smart people to waste their time arguing against clear nonsense that has no founding principles, no respect for the power of words, and no consistency Don't even do it. Just laugh them off. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 16, 2021

Sounds like a plan to this editor.

I had people trying to convince me that, actually, what Gina Carrano did was outrageous & here is a litany of her sins. I. Don't. Care. I don't care so much that I don't need to *know* what she said. I don't need to compare it to anything, I don't need to engage. It's stupid. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 16, 2021

Yup.

Moving on.

Stop acting like pro-cancel people have reasons or principles or anything like a coherent philosophy. They don't. Don't flatter them. Reject the entire premise outright and save yourself some time. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 16, 2021

Reject the entire premise and save yourself some time.

Perfect.

Would this be canceling cancel culture? Asking for a friend.

***

