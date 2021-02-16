After last week when Disney canceled Gina Carrano for her social media posts, cancel-culture once again made its way back to the forefront of chatter. Granted, if you’re a conservative aka ‘wrong thinker’ this is always at the forefront of your noggin.

PoliMath’s thread on not even bothering with people who promote cancel-culture is a short but perfect must-read:

He’s right?

What’s the point? It’s not like they’re going to change their minds and go, ‘You know what? You’re right. Trying to destroy the lives of people I disagree with is wrong and we should be able to disagree like adults and move on with our lives.’

No, they’re far too busy screaming about white supremacy and ‘equity’.

Sounds like a plan to this editor.

Yup.

Moving on.

Reject the entire premise and save yourself some time.

Perfect.

Would this be canceling cancel culture? Asking for a friend.

***

