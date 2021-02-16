Apparently, the backlash over her own questionable behavior was too much for Nikole Hannah-Jones to take so she took her ball and went home. It’s always strange to watch someone play the victim when they have been busy victimizing other people …

My family reads this stuff. I read this stuff. You may not like me, you certainly may not agree with me, but no person deserves that and at my worse, I don’t do that to anyone. I’m taking a break from here. You’ve won. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 14, 2021

Who’s won?

Umm ok.

PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor thought she was ‘helping’ in defending Hannah-Jones with this tweet calling her a ‘national treasure’.

Yeah … no.

Seriously, @nhannahjones is a national treasure. We should call ourselves blessed and lucky to have her writing during our lifetime. People attacking her and her work are not only wrong, they will never win. Never. https://t.co/ixhhrYm4OX — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 16, 2021

Again, this weird idea of winning or not winning … it’s all very strange.

Blessed and lucky, that’s hilarious.

And not at all helpful:

She scrubbed her Twitter TL because of all her lies and problematic tweets, calling her a national treasure is ridiculous. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 16, 2021

She did indeed scrub her timeline.

She's not actually a thinker. She's a propagandist like you. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) February 16, 2021

You are the company you keep?

Her work is the problem. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 16, 2021

Something like that.

Lol — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 16, 2021

The many many historians that pointed out the fallacies in her most important work WERE indeed correct. They also DID win by getting her to admit 1619 wasn't historic but simply an essay. — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) February 16, 2021

She writes fake history and you write fake news. No wonder you get along. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) February 16, 2021

Good point.

She writes fiction. Winners write history. — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) February 16, 2021

She’s a liar. A revisionist. A racist. And she doxxes people. Other than that, she’s swell. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) February 16, 2021

Ouch.

Seriously, @Yamiche Alcindor is an activist, not a journalist. People insisting she's a journalist are not only wrong, they will never win. Never.https://t.co/Lh4T1MHkMb — David Henry (I have zero interest in Parler) (@imau2fan) February 16, 2021

We see what he did there.

"Jussie Smollett is a national treasure." — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) February 16, 2021

You are not a journalist. — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) February 16, 2021

You misspelled "disgrace". — (((Ken Brown))) (@K_P_Brown) February 16, 2021

Oof!

***

