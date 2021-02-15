And these a-holes wonder why we make fun of them. You’d think by now they’d have figured out the difference between the reality of good guidance and politically driven lockdown nonsense but nope. We suppose when your entire life is built around narrative, agenda, and being a giant douche on Twitter for clicks and taps reality can sort of escape you.

It has certainly escaped Brandon Friedman:

Roads in Dallas are snowy and icy and the government is telling me to stay home or I might die. But this is infringing on my FREEDOM and we need to keep the economy OPEN. I will drive the speed limit on untreated overpasses because I REFUSE to live in fear. — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) February 15, 2021

He just doesn’t get it.

Usually stay out of my mentions because it's a garbage fire, but the replies to this tweet are really great — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) February 15, 2021

Sorry but his tweet is a garbage fire, not the responses.

Yes, one day of the government suggesting you stay home is exactly the same as 10 months of mandated lockdowns. Great point, genius. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) February 15, 2021

Because road closures are exactly like a 10-month long lockdown. Totally.

We can blame Joe Biden for it, right? — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) February 15, 2021

Why, yes. I, too, like to make ridiculous comparisons on the internet. Oh. No, actually I don’t. 🙄 — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) February 15, 2021

OHMYGAWD, WHY DIDN'T BIDEN STOP THIS BAD WEATHER! We must impeach. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) February 15, 2021

When you think these inane things and feel compelled to show them off publicly, do you hear a popping sound, or has that orifice been properly wallowed out by your head already? — G (@justthatG_uy) February 15, 2021

Was this supposed to be clever or was it purposely the worst analogy in history? — Andy (@redsguy25) February 15, 2021

Swing and a miss!

