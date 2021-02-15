Math classrooms are filled with white supremacy. K.

So, all of those years our math teachers insisted we ‘show our work’ they were being evil white supremacists? Sheesh, NOW they tell us.

Heh.

Yeah, this is stupid on steroids personified:

Some schools in Oregon are being informed that asking students in math class to "show their work" is "white supremacy." What exactly would happen if this faction got its way and all American classrooms are like this? https://t.co/EYfvo8hPfJ pic.twitter.com/AMUEhF4ZPZ — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 14, 2021

Asking all students to show their work is a form of white supremacy because it requires students to worship the written word as well as paternalism.

Holy sh*t these people are stupid and ridiculous.

Surely only a few wackos are on board with this, right?

The Oregon Department of Education blasted this out in their email to educators earlier this month https://t.co/nw07XjLfAl — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 14, 2021

Jeebus.

Oh, if you want to see the real irony here:

Ironically, Chinese and Indian kids are not going to be taught like this. Only Anglo-American countries like US, UK, Canada are fertile ground for this ideology. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 14, 2021

In case you were wondering if everything is getting dumber.

Yes.

Yes, it is.

Aside from the obvious ridiculousness of this, the idea that asking a student to show their work is somehow for the teacher's benefit only is beyond stupid. The point is to have the student walk through the steps to make sure she thinks it through. https://t.co/RZ8kOcrh65 — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) February 15, 2021

Getting an F is white supremacy. Give me straight As or else. — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) February 14, 2021

We live in incredibly stupid times. — dr. laser point (@PointLaser) February 15, 2021

Collectively we get dumber as a society. — Justin Whitefield (@Justinland1980) February 15, 2021

And we owe it in part to our teacher’s unions.

Yay.

***

