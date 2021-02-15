Math classrooms are filled with white supremacy. K.

So, all of those years our math teachers insisted we ‘show our work’ they were being evil white supremacists? Sheesh, NOW they tell us.

Heh.

Yeah, this is stupid on steroids personified:

Asking all students to show their work is a form of white supremacy because it requires students to worship the written word as well as paternalism.

Holy sh*t these people are stupid and ridiculous.

Surely only a few wackos are on board with this, right?

Jeebus.

Oh, if you want to see the real irony here:

In case you were wondering if everything is getting dumber.

Yes.

Yes, it is.

And we owe it in part to our teacher’s unions.

Yay.

***

