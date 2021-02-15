It’s been fascinating to watch the Biden administration try and pretend Trump didn’t do anything to help with COVID or the vaccine. And by fascinating we mean pathetic, predictable, repugnant, shameful, and disgusting.

Especially when anyone who has been paying any attention at all knows that’s a lie.

Then again, they are still pandering to the same doorknobs who claim Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people so they’re not exactly worried about anyone paying attention. And those of us who have been would never vote for them anyway so eh.

Byron York was tweeting about this very thing earlier today:

And then there’s this nugget:

Kamala is lying again. We know, you’re SHOCKED.

She’s usually so honest and forthcoming.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Whoever it is will have to break out the puppets and crayons so Joe can understand what he’s looking at.

Magic.

