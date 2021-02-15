It’s been fascinating to watch the Biden administration try and pretend Trump didn’t do anything to help with COVID or the vaccine. And by fascinating we mean pathetic, predictable, repugnant, shameful, and disgusting.

Especially when anyone who has been paying any attention at all knows that’s a lie.

Then again, they are still pandering to the same doorknobs who claim Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people so they’re not exactly worried about anyone paying attention. And those of us who have been would never vote for them anyway so eh.

Byron York was tweeting about this very thing earlier today:

From @Noahpinion 'The U.S.' vaccine rollout is world-beating; That doesn't mean it's good enough. But let's take a moment to appreciate it.' https://t.co/JGgP4Pegic pic.twitter.com/HptLKyxJbf — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 15, 2021

And then there’s this nugget:

Yes, the VP said that just yesterday. Somehow the ascending line before January 20 was an accident, and the ascending line after January 20 is the result of careful national planning. That said, here's hoping the effort succeeds and the line shoots upward.https://t.co/SrXlHiPRlx pic.twitter.com/4wNAIZtabb — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 15, 2021

Kamala is lying again. We know, you’re SHOCKED.

She’s usually so honest and forthcoming.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Would someone please show @JoeBiden this chart? — Cousin Mike (@cuznmyk) February 15, 2021

Whoever it is will have to break out the puppets and crayons so Joe can understand what he’s looking at.

Then how do you explain close to a million people getting vaccinated when Biden took office? That’s quite an accomplishment with no plan! — Craig Davis (@CraigcDavis15) February 15, 2021

Magic.

