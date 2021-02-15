Anyone with half a brain in their heads knows Ted Cruz was joking in his tweet saying that he wished The Babylon Bee’s ridiculous headline was a parody because he knows it’s satire but it’s all too close to reality these days as everything is really dumb.

Key portion of that first sentence, people with half a brain.

We’re not really dealing with our best or brightest on the Left so it’s no wonder they were confused about Ted’s tweet:

I wish this was parody. https://t.co/zYw82CuF5y — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 15, 2021

MOST of us get it.

But not all of us.

The quantity of supposedly smart blue checkmark pundit/reporter-activist types on Twitter who didn't get your point here is … terrifying. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 15, 2021

She ain’t kidding’:

you have two more wishes — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) February 15, 2021

We can’t even.

Senators should have to take basic internet literacy tests. — | wittywallflower | (@MNWallflower) February 15, 2021

So should trolls on Twitter.

And speaking of trolls.

This coming from a human satire personified. — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby Calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) February 15, 2021

300k+ people follow Aunt Crabby …

Yowza.

A Harvard Law degree isn’t what it used to be — ALEX (@AlexHamilton_88) February 15, 2021

What’s really scary is these folks think they’re the smart ones.

You have got to be kidding me. But you’re not. — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) February 15, 2021

But he is.

Same thing tRUmp looks for in a Senator. — Richard Langford (@rich8570) February 15, 2021

HURR DURR TRUUUUUUMP.

Um. This IS parody. — RJ Lavallee (@documentarian) February 15, 2021

No sh*t.

Oh, and in case there’s still some yahoo out there claiming Ted doesn’t know The Babylon Bee is satire:

When I read this headline, I thought it was ⁦@TheBabylonBee⁩ Sadly, no. It’s real. Just another manifestation of the blinding hatred on the Left, heaping contempt on half the country. We can do better. https://t.co/4CdGGNE9X3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 9, 2021

Ted freaks the Left out ALMOST as much as Trump.

Almost.

***

Related:

‘Well umm, your mom’: Greg Gutfeld levels Jen Psaki with HILARIOUS video of what she’s like when she’s not at the press podium (watch)

BOOMAGE! Ted Cruz OWNS Glenn Kessler for pretending it was ‘complicated’ when Kamala Harris incited violence over the summer

‘Hello, 9-1-1? We’d like to report a murder’: Trump attorney Michael van der Veen just DECIMATES the media during CBS interview (watch)