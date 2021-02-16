We’re certainly not experts, but this thread from ‘Raf’ trashing Bari Weiss seems like a lot of victim-blaming to us.

Take a look.

Imagine if @bariweiss offered 10% of the defense she gives white supremacy to all the antifascist, Jewish-allied, Black and brown women of color she has made a career putting in danger. NYT staff of color felt so unsafe around her that she had to resign. pic.twitter.com/MZJoDOOohF — raf (@rafaelshimunov) February 16, 2021

Maybe Rafael missed it but Bari was the victim … not the people who forced her to resign.

He really thinks this line reflects poorly on her and not them. pic.twitter.com/nmmz0R90bM — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 16, 2021

But wait, there’s more!

Dear intellectual dark web, u r so obviously correct, you don’t feel unsafe because op eds were lot published about hunting you down, and you don’t feel unsafe because you weren’t smeared as antisemites which literally create followers harassing and threatening your life everyday — raf (@rafaelshimunov) February 16, 2021

Dark web?

Huh?

And someone please tell raf it should read ‘every day’.

The response to this tweet is literally a self organized list of the most ridiculed contrarian blow hards on this app who put down their clown makeup for a minute to pretend our lives are just “policy” differences. Go pick on someone your own clown shoe size. — raf (@rafaelshimunov) February 16, 2021

Ooooh, we want to be a contrarian blowhard!

He’s surprised people are pushing back against his trashing Bari … he must be new around here.

Hahahahah welcome Christina. Is the bed bug also on his way? pic.twitter.com/CcSuBaCcOb — raf (@rafaelshimunov) February 16, 2021

“Bari Weiss’ consistently promoting attacks, policies and culture against people of color never made us feel unsafe” pic.twitter.com/WQNMyJWF5N — raf (@rafaelshimunov) February 16, 2021

Wow, he is not good at the whole trollng thing.

My word you are stupid af. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) February 16, 2021

That too.

°

Imagine if you were to make an intellectually-honest comment… — Just stop… (@Patholitical) February 16, 2021

Raf then made Glenn Greenwald’s radar:

I was one of the earliest and most persistent critics of Bari Weiss. I stand by those critiques. I did the reporting on her activism against Colombia professors, etc. But what justifies the grave and melodramatic claim that she made NYT staffers feel "unsafe around her"? https://t.co/dyTVkkpmEN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 16, 2021

BECAUSE … ummm … white supremacy!

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

in unison "we were never made to feel unsafe by the policies and people Bari Weiss promoted against the safety of Black and brown people". pic.twitter.com/4kvu5Pa8WE — raf (@rafaelshimunov) February 16, 2021

Oh look, he used the same meme again.

Glenn is so owned.

Or not.

1) You don't speak for anyone but yourself. Plenty of POC think your claim is dumb & have said so. 2) "You're white" is a vapid idiot response. 3) I think people like you – constantly depicting POCs as fragile and incapable of hearing ideas – are the greatest threat to my kids. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 16, 2021

It is a vapid response but to be fair, the people using that response are also vapid so it makes sense.

People like me? — raf (@rafaelshimunov) February 16, 2021

Oh FFS.

Here it comes.

Yes, people like you: who want to balkanize everyone into racial groups, who can only analyze political issues through the extremely reductive prism of race, who think POCs in a professional setting are too fragile to hear ideas, and who think saying "you're white" is an argument — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 16, 2021

Someone wanna get raf some aloe for that burn?

That was the most clever way of you to say your kids are brown without saying it. kudos on that you should be a writer who one day stumbles accidentally upon a story then milks it during a mediocre career upholding white supremacy and being despised by your colleagues and friends — raf (@rafaelshimunov) February 16, 2021

OMG EVERYTHING IS WHITE SUPREMACY.

We are starting to miss the days of everything being racism.

*sigh*

These folks wouldn’t be able to make a rational and reasonable argument if one fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

***

