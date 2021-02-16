Awww, look at Jen Psaki patting herself on the back for pretending they took action when Ducklo threatened to end a journo. They put him on suspension and only after the masses freaked out about Biden promising to fire people on the spot for being hateful did anything real happen.

It wasn’t that Biden reacted to Ducklo’s behavior.

No.

It was the pushback and the calling out of lies that did it.

‘He’s no longer employed here, and I think that speaks for itself.’

No, Jen, it really doesn’t.

They didn’t fire Ducklo on the spot … c’mon man!

Trending

T. Becket Adams chimed in and said it far better than we ever could:

LOOK FAT! THAT’S A LOT OF MALARKEY FOR A DOG FACED LYING PONY SOLDIER.

Something.

Heh.

But she said is speaks for itself!

*wink wink*

***

Related:

So. Much. THIS! Polimath’s thread on what you should do when dealing with pro-cancel-culture TOADs is spot freakin’ on

‘My word you are stupid AF’: Rafael Shimunov smears Bari Weiss and gets DROPPED in brutal back and forth with Glenn Greenwald

‘You misspelled DISGRACE’: Yamiche Alcindor’s attempt to defend ‘national treasure’ Nikole Hannah-Jones BACKFIRES on them both

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden AdminDuckloJen PsakimediaTrump