Awww, look at Jen Psaki patting herself on the back for pretending they took action when Ducklo threatened to end a journo. They put him on suspension and only after the masses freaked out about Biden promising to fire people on the spot for being hateful did anything real happen.

It wasn’t that Biden reacted to Ducklo’s behavior.

No.

It was the pushback and the calling out of lies that did it.

Jen Psaki on TJ Ducko's resignation over the weekend claims "the president leads by example" and that Ducklo quitting "was the right path forward." "He’s no longer employed here, and I think that speaks for itself." pic.twitter.com/9ClUK67wpm — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 16, 2021

‘He’s no longer employed here, and I think that speaks for itself.’

No, Jen, it really doesn’t.

They didn’t fire Ducklo on the spot … c’mon man!

T. Becket Adams chimed in and said it far better than we ever could:

the WH did exactly nothing about Ducklo until it became public knowledge, and even then it gave him only a slap on the wrist. after THAT, ducklo resigned. not sure how any of this reflects well on the guy who said he’d fire subordinates “on the spot” for Ducklo-esque behavior. https://t.co/3PsCjkWRG5 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 16, 2021

this isn’t a gotcha situation! these are the terms that biden himself laid out on inauguration day! — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 16, 2021

LOOK FAT! THAT’S A LOT OF MALARKEY FOR A DOG FACED LYING PONY SOLDIER.

Something.

Heh.

Exactly. He set the terms and did not follow through with it. And like another person stated, the dude resigned and wasn't fired. So they didn't take action. — Eric Sloss (@EricSloss1383) February 16, 2021

But she said is speaks for itself!

Oh, you think he can remember saying that and those weren't just words someone else whispered in his ear piece? — I.B. Cuomo’s preternatural ineptitude (@IBFine1) February 16, 2021

Further, firing and resigning are two different things. — Louis Dunn (@LouADunn) February 16, 2021

well, that gets into the weird area where we *say* the word “resign”

(wink wink) but it’s more like a “resign or be fired” situation. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 16, 2021

*wink wink*

***

