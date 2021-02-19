We can’t decide if this is the greatest self-own EVER or the most accidental blast of a sibling ever.

Perhaps a little bit of both.

Texas mayor resigns after telling residents desperate for power and heat "only the strong will survive" https://t.co/8XKPIB5y8D — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 18, 2021

When the going gets tough, the tough get going.

And not in a good way.

But Chris’ quote-tweet? Yikes, dude.

Resign or apologize and learn and become a better leader? https://t.co/9RYMUYA1Ri — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 18, 2021

Imagine if Chris has said this to his own brother.

Have you met your brother the NY governor who killed thousands of elderly? — Curmudgeoning Freedom – Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) February 18, 2021

Like your brother, or nah? — Ge💗rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) February 19, 2021

I thought you were talking about Andy, but then we know that he would not resign or apologize, learn or become a better leader. — Linda Marie Lovison (@lilo623) February 18, 2021

Wow. You really tweeted this. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 19, 2021

RIGHT?!

This tweet was so bad Clippy popped up 13,382 times to ask Chris if he really wanted to post it. pic.twitter.com/8SJai215Ki — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) February 19, 2021

Your brother needs to resign he has blood on his hands with the nursing home deaths. Hopefully he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law — Nina Radcliff (@DrNinaRadcliff) February 19, 2021

Is that your excuse for why your brother’s still in office after killing thousands of elderly people? — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) February 18, 2021

Now do your brother Fredo. — Disco Steve ✡️ (@Quark1217) February 19, 2021

We know it was you, Fredo.

***

