Jake Tapper seems almost shocked about the Chinese internment camps.

Where has this guy been?

Seriously.

Don’t worry, Jake. Biden says it’s just cultural norms … don’t sweat it.

Trending

Trump was sounding the alarm about these camps for years but Jake and his firefighter pals were far more concerned with making orange man look bad than they were with reporting the horrible and terrifying news out of China.

There may be hope for him yet.

Nah, just kidding.

President Silver Alert.

Cute.

Yup.

Own it.

***

Related:

On what planet?! Chris Hayes claims Biden’s COVID messaging is ‘more consistent’ than Trump’s and the jokes write THEMSELVES

WOOF! That’s one HELLUVA self-own! Chris Cuomo accidentally TKOs his brother shaming Texas mayor to be a ‘better leader’

‘Stunning and BRAVE’: Feminist takes photo with ‘menstrual products’ to dunk on Lauren Boebert and WOW that’s a lotta backfire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenChinaChinese Internment Campjake tapper