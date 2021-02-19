Jake Tapper seems almost shocked about the Chinese internment camps.

Where has this guy been?

Seriously.

The Chinese government is committing genocide against the Uighurs. Right now. We know where. And the world is just sitting back and letting it happen. Disney even thanked local party apparatchiks for letting them film Mulan there. https://t.co/DTP9pxLDHh — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 18, 2021

Don’t worry, Jake. Biden says it’s just cultural norms … don’t sweat it.

Our esteemed @POTUS @JoeBiden has assured us that the Chinese are just misunderstood. What you see as gang rape is merely a cultural difference. Certainly there’s no need for the US to intervene so long as Joe’s comfortable with it. Right Jake? — AmErican (@Flipper628) February 19, 2021

Trump was sounding the alarm about these camps for years but Jake and his firefighter pals were far more concerned with making orange man look bad than they were with reporting the horrible and terrifying news out of China.

Wow! Welcome to the news, Jake. Just picking up on this bit of info, are ya. — RaKell, So Inappropriate (Sworn Enemy of Rufus!) (@MrsRotnjetski) February 18, 2021

There may be hope for him yet.

Nah, just kidding.

Jake didn't get the memo from #PresidentSilverAlert that he's not supposed to pretend he cares about China anymore. — Ordy Packard's Amish Torch & Pitchfork Emporium (@OrdyPackard) February 19, 2021

President Silver Alert.

Cute.

Do something about it. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) February 19, 2021

As Biden says it’s just their “cultural norms.” Nothing to see here, move along. This is who you and your buddies voted for. Own it. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) February 19, 2021

Yup.

Own it.

***

