Maybe we could take Dr. Fauci seriously if he stopped contradicting himself all of the time.

Nah, probably not even then considering the man has changed his mind and flip-flopped on really important stuff that has impacted the lives of millions of Americans over and over and over again. Almost like his ideas and decisions are political.

Hrm.

Oooh so no the vaccine stops the spread of the virus.

Remember when he said it wouldn’t?

No sh*t.

Who knew politicizing a virus would be so lucrative?

