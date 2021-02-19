Maybe we could take Dr. Fauci seriously if he stopped contradicting himself all of the time.

Nah, probably not even then considering the man has changed his mind and flip-flopped on really important stuff that has impacted the lives of millions of Americans over and over and over again. Almost like his ideas and decisions are political.

Hrm.

BREAKING: Dr. Fauci now says the COVID-19 vaccine will stop the spread of the virus and will protect those who are unvaccinated This is the complete opposite of his previous position — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 19, 2021

Oooh so no the vaccine stops the spread of the virus.

Remember when he said it wouldn’t?

There are currently multiple contradictory studies on whether the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent transmission — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 19, 2021

No sh*t.

Yeah this is what vaccines do. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know this but apparently Fauci has been drinking the government bureaucrat kool-aid for too long. — AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) February 19, 2021

He’s been winging it for years, it’s all guesswork and educated bs. — habez (@mjhabez) February 19, 2021

A recurring theme with this ass clown. Tuned him out a long time ago and I would suggest everyone else do the same — Boomeranger (@FoolFyter) February 19, 2021

Good. End restrictions. Now. — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) February 19, 2021

Thank you, this was my first true laugh today. — Virginia McMurdo (@VirginiaMcMurdo) February 19, 2021

It's all a sham…and he gets a great salary — 3AM Gang 💎✋✋🚀🚀 (@DKLindley03) February 19, 2021

Who knew politicizing a virus would be so lucrative?

***

Related:

This is what you and your buddies voted for! Jake Tapper’s shocked tweet about Chinese internment camps blows up in his face

On what planet?! Chris Hayes claims Biden’s COVID messaging is ‘more consistent’ than Trump’s and the jokes write THEMSELVES

WOOF! That’s one HELLUVA self-own! Chris Cuomo accidentally TKOs his brother shaming Texas mayor to be a ‘better leader’