We could write a lengthy NOVEL of all the tweets from the Left (and even some on the Right) of ghouls dancing on Rush Limbaugh’s grave by writing HORRIBLE and ugly things about the media giant after his death BUT we’ll spare you that because by now you’ve likely seen plenty.

But this thread from Tom Nichols lecturing people on celebrating the death ‘of a bad person’ in order to make himself look better … we had to share this clownshow.

C’mon, it’s begging to be Twitchied.

I’m exhausted by the insanity of the “let’s celebrate Rush Limbaugh‘s death“ tweets. So I’ll leave you with one last thought. One reason you don’t celebrate the death of a bad person – and a reason I am against the death penalty – is that death ends the chance for repentance. /1 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 18, 2021

Tom couldn’t let anyone out-douchebag him, now could he?

I would rather someone be in prison for the rest of his or her life and have the chance to repent then enjoy the temporary satisfaction of electrocuting them. And sometimes it happens. George Wallace repented before his death. It can happen. /2 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 18, 2021

He’s comparing Rush to murderers on death row.

And he thinks this is a smart take.

K.

I think this is especially important when a bad human being, like Rush Limbaugh, dies. It means there will be no earthly repentance. And to give up on that conflicts with my religious beliefs. /3 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 18, 2021

All about Tom.

I have no idea who is forgiven once were across the line. I just know that life is better than death and one more day of life is a chance to be better, and rejoicing in death reduces all of us as human beings. /4 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 18, 2021

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see RUSSIA.

Might be a natural reaction to feel happiness at the death of an evil human being, but we are not animals and we don’t have to go with our natural reactions. That’s all I’ve got. /5x — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 18, 2021

Nobody loves Tom’s tweets more than Tom.

Seriously.

You are an awful human being. This is the issue with social media. No one needs to hear every little disgusting thought in your head. You’re not that important. You didn’t like Rush, fine. Posting your thoughts on him bc you want clicks is being the monster you thought he was. — Steve (@sfsmith1001) February 18, 2021

So thirsty for attention.

True story.

What reality does he think we’re living in? — wonton (@CyberWonton) February 18, 2021

He doesn’t care because we’re all just rubes anyway ya’ know.

I cant decide, Tom. Maybe you can help. Is the fork in your tongue a shrimp fork, a salad fork, or a dinner fork? — Victor von F*ckstick (@Wolfknight74) February 18, 2021

Shrimp fork.

Of course.

